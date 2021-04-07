Will Sony (Playstation) Attend E3 2021?

Since E3 is going to be coming back this year as a fully-online experience during the pandemic, a question on many people’s minds is if we’ll be seeing Sony at E3. The company has for the past several years (not counting last year) not attended E3, so will the trend continue?

Playstation’s conferences in recent years have been highly anticipated by many gamers, as the better exclusives for the Playstation 4 have gotten more people to pick up their consoles with games like Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War 2018, and others. However, in the past few years Sony has stopped coming to E3, likely due to a disagreement of the show’s direction.

Playstation’s showcase last year during the Summer of Gaming also got a large number of people excited for the Playstation 5, as the company showed off a huge number of games that would all be on the Playstation 5, many of which would be coming this year.

If we do see Sony at E3 this year, we’ll likely get a lot of updates on multiple games, especially ones slated to come out this year for the Playstation 5 like God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon: Forbidden West, Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart, and more.

Of course, there are multiple reasons as to why Playstation may not end up attending E3. They could still disapprove of E3’s methodology, or they could prefer to have an environment where they’ll have gamers’ undivided attention and thus won’t have a livestream until after E3.

They could also choose to go to the Summer of Gaming instead, since even with E3 running that event will still be happening after how successful the first one was last year. Since Sony had their Playstation 5 reveal livestream as part of it, we may not see Sony at E3 if the company is still in favor of the Summer of Gaming instead.