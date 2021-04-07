Resident Evil: Village Will Feature A Photo Mode

The potential of in-game photography has caught up with developer (and publisher) Capcom as Resident Evil: Village will seemingly feature a photo mode.

While an announcement remains pending, the photo mode was accidentally confirmed through gameplay footage shared by IGN over the weekend to showcase Resident Evil: Village running on PlayStation 4 Pro. In one particular scene involving Lady Dimitrescu for example, fans were able to spot an option of a “Photo Mode” in the bottom right corner of the screen with a button prompt.

Resident Evil: Village has some beautiful settings to capture. The castle alone will have players spending hours in the photo mode in each of the carefully designed hallways. That and the outside grounds as well which can become a morbid curiosity once the fog rolls in to invite all manner of nightly terrors.

Lady Dimitrescu and her three daughters are however an obvious reason for players to keep tabs with the photo mode. It would not even be surprising if Capcom opted to include a photo mode just for the towering countess. She, after all, has become an internet sensation (obsession) and will likely have players showing off their creative side when Resident Evil: Village releases next month.

Lady Dimitrescu was not always as she appears now. According to game director Morimasa Sato and art director Tomonori Takano, Lady Dimitrescu was originally supposed to be “more creature-like” with a “ghost-like quality.” That however failed to make her feel scary and hence began a round of concepts to make her character larger.

Resident Evil: Village officially releases for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC on May 7, 2021.