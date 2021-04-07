Stadia is announcing the return of their Free Play Days by allowing you to play Borderlands 3 on Stadia for free this weekend. Stadia owners can play the games starting from Thursday at 9 AM Pacific Time to Monday at 9 AM Pacific Time. Two new games have also been added to the service.

While the other two games, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 and The Darkest Detective have both also been added to the Stadia Store, people may be more inclined to go for Borderlands 3, especially since not only can you play it for free, but it’s four-player co-op too.

So, if you’re a Stadia owner and have wanted to try out Borderlands 3 ever since it came out, but aren’t sure on whether or not you want to buy it, now is probably the best time to round up a few friends and try it out for a weekend to see how you like it.

Along with being able to play Borderlands 3 on Stadia for free this weekend, you can also pick up both of the other two freshly-added games as well. The Darkest Detective in particular has been put on with a reduced price of $11.69 for a limited time, though Trails of Cold Steel is still at $59.99.

Borderlands 3 takes us back to the world of Pandora for more wacky Vault-related adventures, as this game’s Vault Hunters must stop a sinister cult from taking over the planet. With over-the-top action and plenty of guns to go around, the game is bound to be good for a weekend of play with friends.

Once again, you’ll only be able to play Borderlands 3 on Stadia for free from Thursday until Monday at 9 AM Pacific Time, so you can’t really afford to dawdle if you’re really looking to see if Borderlands 3 is worth a buy or not. If you don’t have Stadia though, you can also play it on Xbox One, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, and PC.