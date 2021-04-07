Outriders The Stronghold Chest Locations Guide

Locating chests in the different regions of Outriders can be repetitive and tiring. Our Outriders Stronghold Loot Chest Locations guide will help you speed up your chest hunt in the Stronghold region.

Outriders The Stronghold Loot Chest Locations

There are a total of 12 chests hidden in The Stronghold Region of Outriders. These chests can help you collect some fantastic gear in the game. Let’s get into these The Stronghold chest locations one by one.

Stronghold Chest Location #1

Select the entrance of the Stronghold region from the map and get started with your chest hunt. From your starting point in the Stronghold region, you will observe a cave in the North-East direction. Head on inside, and you’ll find a staircase.

Climb up these stairs, and you will find a glowing blue chest which you can open by holding the square button on your controller. You will obtain 152 Scraps from this chest.

Stronghold Chest Location #2

Now head back down and then head on to the north direction; keep running, and you will find another staircase towards the North West direction. Climb up and head towards your right, follow the broken bridge path, and you will come across a glowing blue chest.

Stronghold Chest Location #3

Now in the Tooka Grove region, move towards the northwest direction, and behind a green rock, you shall find the third chest.

Stronghold Chest Location #4

Now in this same region, again head inside the narrow dark cage towards the North West direction. Inside this pathway, you will find the fourth chest of The Stronghold region.

Stronghold Chest Location #5

In the Warrens region, towards your south, you will see a beautiful waterfall. Look down, and you will find the fifth chest of this region.

Stronghold Chest Location #6

In the same region, head southwest towards the rushing water and follow the path to a cage. You will find the sixth chest of this region.

Stronghold Chest Location #7

Going back near the Stronghold entrance, You will observe various boxes and chests on the ground. Follow the sound of the rushing water, and just nearby, you’ll find another hidden chest.

Stronghold Chest Location #8

After collecting the seventh chest, go back to your starting point and then head towards the pathway that leads you up to the hill.

Now head to your right, and soon you’ll come across an open area with huts and a burning fire. You’ll locate a room with an open door; inside this room, you’ll find a massive chest.

Stronghold Chest Location #9

Now select the Drenched Caverns area from the map, and towards your right, you will find a glowing blue chest.

Stronghold Chest Location #10

After collecting the ninth chest, head towards your extreme left and go inside the deep narrow cage. Keep walking inside the cage, and when you see multiple hallways, do no be confused and head inside the one that is on your extreme left.

Keep following this path until you reach a dead-end where you will find a blue chest eventually.

Stronghold Chest Location #11

In the Putrefying Quagmire on the map, you’ll find a blue chest right in front of you. One specific requirement for this chest is to complete the Life’s Treasure Side Quest.

Stronghold Chest Location #12

In this same region, for the final chest, head inside the dark cage towards your North West direction and keep going inside till you finally find the last chest.