In this Outriders Quarry Journal Locations guide, we help you with finding out all the Journal entry locations in the Quarry region of Outriders.

Outriders has collectible journals scattered all over the world which players can find to either satisfy the completionist inside of them or find out a little more about the game world.

Journal Location 1

Just go straight into the street with the huge truck parked at the Outpost Gate, the journal entry is found just on your right-hand side as you pass the truck.

Journal Location 2

From the Quarry Camp, just go down the ramp in front of you and then to your immediate right will be this journal entry.

Journal Location 3

From the Quarry Camp, probably to your right you’ll see some wooden staircase leading up the mountainside, climb two sets of these wooden ramp-like stairs, and then walk towards the beginning of the third, and just before they start the journal entry can be found lying on the side of the wall.

Journal Location 4

From the same place as in Journal entry 2, instead of making your way down the ramp, facing towards the direction of it, head right instead, and the journal entry will be in between the camp area.

Journal Location 5

From the same place as in Journal entry 2, instead of making your way down the ramp, facing towards the direction of it, head left instead, and along the ledge you’ll find the journal entry near a corpse.

Journal Location 6

Go to the Twisted Crane area. The journal entry is near the makeshift tent with fire lighted underneath and some barrels stacked to the back.

Journal Locations 7, 8, 9 and 10

All 4 of these Journal entries require you to have finished the side quest “The Outriders Legacy” at the Outrider’s Hatch so that you can open all three bunker Doors to find the 4 journal entries all over the base.

Two of the journal entries will be part of the mission objectives of finding clues, so those will be the easiest and first you’ll get.

The last 2 are in the same room, which will supposedly look like a control room. One is near its entrance and the other is behind the control panels.