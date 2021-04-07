Outriders Forest Enclave Chests Locations Guide

In this Outriders Forest Enclave Loot Chests Location guide, we will discuss the location of all the loot chests in the Forest Enclave in Outriders. We will take a look at the complete steps of how to get to the loot chest one by one.

Outriders Forest Enclave Loot Chests Location

There are a total of thirteen loot chests in the Forest Enclave, and we will cover all of them. Let’s get started:

Forest Enclave Loot Chest #1

While keeping the waterfall at your back, go on the path straight back. This path will subtly curve to the right. Follow the curve, and you will get to a Loot Chest right in the center of the path.

Forest Enclave Loot Chest #2

This chest is in the Crystal Camp. From the location shown above, go straight on the path, bending slightly to the left until you see a tent on the left.

The chest is behind the tent.

Forest Enclave Loot Chest #3

When on the waterfall path, go straight through the water. After getting to the other side, turn right and go to the lower level of the waterfall.

The loot chest is in the water close to the waterfall down there.

Forest Enclave Loot Chest #4

This chest is found in Acosta’s Expedition. Go straight through the water, crossing the tents. Keep right on the path, and you will see a wooden structure.

The loot chest is at the bottom of the wooden structure.

Forest Enclave Loot Chest #5

This chest is also present in Crystal Camp. From the location shown above, go on the path turning slightly right. You will come across an opening, and a little after that, the loot chest is on the left.

Forest Enclave Loot Chest #6

This chest is present in Crystal Camp as well, very close to the previous one. For this chest, just go back from the previous one and take a turn towards the right.

The chest is on the cliff overlooking the waterfall.

Forest Enclave Loot Chest #7

Like the previous one, this one can also be found in Crystal Camp. This chest is present on the path behind the previous one.

You will find the chest behind the tree laterally grown on the right.

Forest Enclave Loot Chest #8

You guessed it, crystal camp again. Look behind from chest number 7. You will see some glowing plants next to the tree.

The chest is beside those plants next to a looped tree.

Forest Enclave Loot Chest #9

You can find this chest in Totem pass. Go straight from the location shown on the map. You will cross a stump on the way.

Turn right and go on the path up on the ledge and find the chest there.

Forest Enclave Loot Chest #10

This chest is present in Perforo Creek. From the location shown on the map. The chest is in the corner next to some rocks and plants, which is very general for this area. You will find it, don’t worry.

Forest Enclave Loot Chest #11

This one is in the Waterfall lair. Go into the lair from under the waterfall, and you will find the chest on the left at the end of the lair. Very easy to locate.

Forest Enclave Loot Chest #12

This chest is present in the Collapsed Arch Pass. Go straight and turn left and continue to the path upwards.

The chest is next to the cliff.

Forest Enclave Loot Chest #13

This one is present in the Secluded Camp. You will find the last chest is on the right next to the big grey round tent. It is hard to miss. You will find it easily.