In our Outriders Best Pyromancer Mods Guide, we will be going over all the best mods of the Pyromancer class in Outriders, categorized by their tier.

Mods essentially serve as an alteration to the overall stats of a particular class as well as to skills equipped. To acquire the mod you need, you must destroy the piece of equipment it is attached to, i.e. a weapon or armor.

Rare equipment generally holds Tier 1 Mods, Epic equipment has Tier 1 and Tier 2 Mods, while Legendary equipment has Tier 3 Mods. Weapon mods can be used by all classes. As for armor mods, Tier 1 is class-specific, Tier 2 can be used by all classes, while Tier 3 is both general and class-specific.

At a time, you can’t stack the same mod to amplify its effect. Rather, you can only equip two different mods with the same tier.

Below, you will find a complete list of all the best Pyromancer mods that we currently know of. So, let’s begin!

Tier 1

Anomaly Hunger

Skill: Feed the Flames

It enhances the skill’s damage as per the value of your Skill Leech.

Armor Melting

Skill: Volcanic Rounds

It causes the target’s armor to get reduced by 20% for 10 seconds.

Ash Grasp

Skill: Thermal Bomb

If an enemy is about to explode from the Thermal Bomb, Ash is inflicted on all enemies within a 5-meter radius when this mod is equipped.

Big Boom

Skill: Thermal Bomb

It enhances the explosion radius by 20%.

Blacksmith

Skill: Overheat

For each status condition that the skill consumes, you get 46 armor bonus for 8 seconds with this mod.

Bullet Absorption

Skill: Feed the Flames

Every time an enemy is affected by this skill, 20% of your ammo gets refilled.

Burning Ground

Skill: Thermal Bomb

It causes the exploding targets to leave behind a patch of Burn. All enemies within this patch receive Burn for over 10 seconds.

Burnt-Out

Skill: Heatwave

It deals 35% more damage for 8 seconds to the damaged enemies.

Cinders

Skill: Overheat

It causes the skill to consume ash instead of Burn.

Ember Shield

Skill: Overheat

For each status consumed by the skill, your Resistance gets a boost of 10% for 10 seconds. You can stack it up to 5 times.

Empowerment

Skill: Ash Blast

It causes the skill to deal extra damage.

Etna

Skill: Eruption

The mod allows the skill to be activated 1 more time before setting off the cooldown.

Extinguisher

Skill: Ash Blast

It allows you to consume the status and apply damage to a Burn-afflicted enemy.

Extra Mag

Skill: Volcanic Rounds

This mod allows the skill to remain effective for 1 more magazine before setting off the cooldown.

Final Breath

Skill: Feed the Flames

It increases the health drain efficiency by 25%.

Fire Eater

Skill: Feed the Flames

It increases the health drain efficiency against the targets afflicted with Burn by 150%.

Fire Frenzy

Skill: Thermal Bomb

It allows the skill to be used twice before setting off the cooldown.

Heat Leech

Skill: Heatwave

Once you use the Heatwave, Skill Leech is boosted by 10% for 5 seconds.

Hellfire

Skill: Heatwave

On damaging 3 enemies, it allows you to deal all subsequent enemies additional damage.

Inferno Wave

Skill: Heatwave

It increases the damage dealt to enemies from Heatwave.

Irradiation Wave

Skill: Heatwave

When hit by Heatwave, it causes the enemies to suffer from Weakness.

Lasting Fire

Skill: Thermal Bomb

It increases the time, leading to the explosion caused by the killing of an affected enemy, by 3 seconds.

Nova

Skill: Feed the Flames

It increases the skill range by 100%.

Pants on Fire

Skill: Overheat

Enemies who were damaged by the skill but did not have their status consumed are dealt with an additional 46 damage.

Phoneix Force

Skill: Overheat

For each status consumed by the skill, you can earn additional anomaly power for 8 seconds. You can stack it up to 10 times.

Pompeii

Skill: Eruption

It allows the skill to be activated 1 more time before triggering the cooldown.

Pure Power

Skill: F.A.S.E.R Beam

It enhances the skill’s damage.

Radiation Flames

Skill: Volcanic Rounds

It inflicts Weakness on the enemies damaged by the skill.

Reload Boost

Skill: Volcanic Rounds

When the skill ends, this mod grants you a powerful, 50% Weapon Power bonus for 5 seconds.

Ride the Wave

Skill: Heatwave

It allows the skill to be activated 1 more time before prompting the cooldown.

Sunburnt

Skill: Overheat

It deals additional damage to the foes that have their statuses consumed by the skill.

Third Degree

Skill: Overheat

It deals an additional 25% weapon Damage against enemies damaged by the skill for 8 seconds.

Tidal Wave

Skill: Heatwave

It allows the skill to be activated 1 more time before setting off the cooldown.

True Blast

Skill: Thermal Bomb

It enhances the explosion damage.

Volcanic Armor

Skill: F.A.S.E.R Beam

When F.A.S.E.R Beam is active, this mod reduces approaching Anomaly Damage by 25% and Weapon Damage by 25%.

Wide Grip

Skill: Feed the Flames

It enables the absorption of one extra target.

Wildfire

Skill: Thermal Bomb

It causes the skill to inflicts Burn on every enemy damaged by the explosion.

Tier 3

Ashes and Leeches

Skill: Ash Blast

Upon using Ash Blast, it enhances your Weapon Leech bonus for a certain amount of time.

Branded

Skill: Thermal Bomb

It causes the enemies affected by the Thermal Bomb to receive 40% more damage.

Death Sentence

Skill: Ash Blast

This mod deals Weapon Damage and Anomaly Damage against enemies affected with Ash Blast for a specified time.

Detonator

Skill: Overheat

It reduces the skill’s cooldown by 50%.

Double Fun

Skill: Thermal Bomb

It allows the skill to affect two targets.

Flame Grasper

Skill: Feed the Flames

It allows you to absorb two additional targets.

Susceptibility

Skill: Volcanic Rounds

It decreases the Resistance of enemies damaged by Volcanic Rounds.