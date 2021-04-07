In our Outriders Best Pyromancer Mods Guide, we will be going over all the best mods of the Pyromancer class in Outriders, categorized by their tier.
Mods essentially serve as an alteration to the overall stats of a particular class as well as to skills equipped. To acquire the mod you need, you must destroy the piece of equipment it is attached to, i.e. a weapon or armor.
Rare equipment generally holds Tier 1 Mods, Epic equipment has Tier 1 and Tier 2 Mods, while Legendary equipment has Tier 3 Mods. Weapon mods can be used by all classes. As for armor mods, Tier 1 is class-specific, Tier 2 can be used by all classes, while Tier 3 is both general and class-specific.
At a time, you can’t stack the same mod to amplify its effect. Rather, you can only equip two different mods with the same tier.
Below, you will find a complete list of all the best Pyromancer mods that we currently know of. So, let’s begin!
Tier 1
Anomaly Hunger
Skill: Feed the Flames
It enhances the skill’s damage as per the value of your Skill Leech.
Armor Melting
Skill: Volcanic Rounds
It causes the target’s armor to get reduced by 20% for 10 seconds.
Ash Grasp
Skill: Thermal Bomb
If an enemy is about to explode from the Thermal Bomb, Ash is inflicted on all enemies within a 5-meter radius when this mod is equipped.
Big Boom
Skill: Thermal Bomb
It enhances the explosion radius by 20%.
Blacksmith
Skill: Overheat
For each status condition that the skill consumes, you get 46 armor bonus for 8 seconds with this mod.
Bullet Absorption
Skill: Feed the Flames
Every time an enemy is affected by this skill, 20% of your ammo gets refilled.
Burning Ground
Skill: Thermal Bomb
It causes the exploding targets to leave behind a patch of Burn. All enemies within this patch receive Burn for over 10 seconds.
Burnt-Out
Skill: Heatwave
It deals 35% more damage for 8 seconds to the damaged enemies.
Cinders
Skill: Overheat
It causes the skill to consume ash instead of Burn.
Ember Shield
Skill: Overheat
For each status consumed by the skill, your Resistance gets a boost of 10% for 10 seconds. You can stack it up to 5 times.
Empowerment
Skill: Ash Blast
It causes the skill to deal extra damage.
Etna
Skill: Eruption
The mod allows the skill to be activated 1 more time before setting off the cooldown.
Extinguisher
Skill: Ash Blast
It allows you to consume the status and apply damage to a Burn-afflicted enemy.
Extra Mag
Skill: Volcanic Rounds
This mod allows the skill to remain effective for 1 more magazine before setting off the cooldown.
Final Breath
Skill: Feed the Flames
It increases the health drain efficiency by 25%.
Fire Eater
Skill: Feed the Flames
It increases the health drain efficiency against the targets afflicted with Burn by 150%.
Fire Frenzy
Skill: Thermal Bomb
It allows the skill to be used twice before setting off the cooldown.
Heat Leech
Skill: Heatwave
Once you use the Heatwave, Skill Leech is boosted by 10% for 5 seconds.
Hellfire
Skill: Heatwave
On damaging 3 enemies, it allows you to deal all subsequent enemies additional damage.
Inferno Wave
Skill: Heatwave
It increases the damage dealt to enemies from Heatwave.
Irradiation Wave
Skill: Heatwave
When hit by Heatwave, it causes the enemies to suffer from Weakness.
Lasting Fire
Skill: Thermal Bomb
It increases the time, leading to the explosion caused by the killing of an affected enemy, by 3 seconds.
Nova
Skill: Feed the Flames
It increases the skill range by 100%.
Pants on Fire
Skill: Overheat
Enemies who were damaged by the skill but did not have their status consumed are dealt with an additional 46 damage.
Phoneix Force
Skill: Overheat
For each status consumed by the skill, you can earn additional anomaly power for 8 seconds. You can stack it up to 10 times.
Pompeii
Skill: Eruption
It allows the skill to be activated 1 more time before triggering the cooldown.
Pure Power
Skill: F.A.S.E.R Beam
It enhances the skill’s damage.
Radiation Flames
Skill: Volcanic Rounds
It inflicts Weakness on the enemies damaged by the skill.
Reload Boost
Skill: Volcanic Rounds
When the skill ends, this mod grants you a powerful, 50% Weapon Power bonus for 5 seconds.
Ride the Wave
Skill: Heatwave
It allows the skill to be activated 1 more time before prompting the cooldown.
Sunburnt
Skill: Overheat
It deals additional damage to the foes that have their statuses consumed by the skill.
Third Degree
Skill: Overheat
It deals an additional 25% weapon Damage against enemies damaged by the skill for 8 seconds.
Tidal Wave
Skill: Heatwave
It allows the skill to be activated 1 more time before setting off the cooldown.
True Blast
Skill: Thermal Bomb
It enhances the explosion damage.
Volcanic Armor
Skill: F.A.S.E.R Beam
When F.A.S.E.R Beam is active, this mod reduces approaching Anomaly Damage by 25% and Weapon Damage by 25%.
Wide Grip
Skill: Feed the Flames
It enables the absorption of one extra target.
Wildfire
Skill: Thermal Bomb
It causes the skill to inflicts Burn on every enemy damaged by the explosion.
Tier 3
Ashes and Leeches
Skill: Ash Blast
Upon using Ash Blast, it enhances your Weapon Leech bonus for a certain amount of time.
Branded
Skill: Thermal Bomb
It causes the enemies affected by the Thermal Bomb to receive 40% more damage.
Death Sentence
Skill: Ash Blast
This mod deals Weapon Damage and Anomaly Damage against enemies affected with Ash Blast for a specified time.
Detonator
Skill: Overheat
It reduces the skill’s cooldown by 50%.
Double Fun
Skill: Thermal Bomb
It allows the skill to affect two targets.
Flame Grasper
Skill: Feed the Flames
It allows you to absorb two additional targets.
Susceptibility
Skill: Volcanic Rounds
It decreases the Resistance of enemies damaged by Volcanic Rounds.