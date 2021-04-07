Outriders has different mods for weapons and armors in the game for players to equip alongside class-specificmods. This Outriders Best Devastator Mods guide will help you understand the various mod types in Outriders and then tell you the best Devastator Class Mods.

Mods in Outriders are different Passive bonuses for different skills. These are used in crafting and to add certain buffs to weapons and armors. Different items have different Mod slots that you can then use to equip different Mods depending on their rarity.

Once equipped, the mod can only be reacquired by dismantling the item it was equipped on previously.

Mod Tiers and classes

Mods have different tiers. There are three tiers of each class of Mods. Rare weapons and armors can only equip Tier 1 Mods, Epic Items can equip Tier 1 and Tier 2 Mods, while Legendary Weapons and Armor can have Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mods.

Different Classes have their own Mod classes as well. These Mods help improve the different abilities of their respective class and provide different passive bonuses. There are four different Mod Classes based on different character classes in the game:

Pyromancer Mods

Devastator Mods

Technomancer Mods

Trickster Mods

Here, we will discuss the best Devastator Mods in Outriders. You can check out the other classes on our page as well.

Devastator Mods

Devastators are a close-range class. They are built to stand their ground, take points and defend allies. Mods are a vital part of making your Devastator stronger and tankier. Each mod amplifies one of the different Skills of Devastator.

The following are all the Devastator Mods that are in the game:

Earthquake

Earthquake Skill Mods are all Tier 1.

Armor Boost

It grants you armor points for each enemy damage by the use of this skill.

Blood Shock

This mod inflicts Bleed on all enemies damaged by this skill.

Earth’s Legacy

This mod will increase the range of Earthquake skill by 60%.

Extra Quake

This mod allows players to use the skill one more time before the cooldown starts. This means you can use the skill twice in a single cooldown.

Ground Crush

This mod increases the base damage of Earthquake Skill.

Heal per Kill

Each kill you get with this skill will restore 10% health of all your allies in a 20m radius. The radius of healing is around the player, not the enemy killed.

Panzer Drain

Any enemy killed with the skill will grant you 33% of their armor. The effects of this mod will last for 5 seconds.

Golem

Golem Skill Mods are all Tier 1

Bleeding Impulse

Players can spawn radical impulses that inflict Bleed on all enemies in a 6m radius.

Golem of Death

This mod increases the duration of the skill by 2 seconds for each kill.

Perseverance

This mod increases the duration of skill by 100%.

Resistance

Player resistance is increased by 33% when the skill is activated.

Gravity Leap

Gravity Leap Skill Mods are all Tier 1.

Bloody Crush

Bloody Crush inflicts Bleed on all enemies damaged by the skill.

Despair

All the enemies damaged by the Gravity Leap skill will receive double Anomaly damage for the next 5 seconds.

Human Comet

The damage dealt by the skill is increased.

Life Absorption

The player is healed for 100% of the damage they deal through this skill. If the enemies die with the damage from the skill, players heal 200% of the damage dealt.

Reflect Bullets

Tier 1

Auto Reflect

This mod allows you to fight even with the skill activated. However, you cannot deactivate it manually, and the skill will now negate 50% of the total damage you receive.

Blood Primer

This mod makes it so that any bullet that is reflected and then hits the enemy applies the Bleed effect on the enemy.

Bullet Acceleration

The damage of reflected bullets i9n increased by 306.

Extra Time

This mod will increase the duration of the skill by 20%.

Hollow Point

This mod makes it so that any bullet that is reflected and then hits the enemy applies the Vulnerability effect on the enemy.

The Strongest First

Out of all the enemies who are hit with the reflected bullets, the enemy with the highest health will receive 50% extra damage.

Tier 3

Increased Duration

This mod will increase the duration of the skill by 40%.

Impale

Tier 1

Impaler

This mod allows players to use the skill one more time before the cooldown starts. This means you can use the skill twice in a single cooldown.

Restoration

The health regeneration bonus is increased when the player is near an impaled enemy.

Rivers of Blood

The damage dealt by the skill for enemies already inflicted with Bleed is increased by 50%.

Sharpened Spike

This mod allows the skill to deal more damage.

Spike Forest

The skill can now target 1 extra enemy with this mod.

Vlad’s Grasp

the range of the skill is increased by 25%.

Tier 3

Ultimate Impaler

This mod allows players to use the skill 2 more times before the cool down starts. This means you can use the skill thrice in a single cooldown

Palisade

The skill can now target 2 extra enemies with this mod.

Tremors

Tremor Skill Mods are all Tier 1.

Crush Sequence

The Player receives 2 additional explosions.

Give Me More

The Player receives 1 additional explosion.

Human Fortress

Players receiver some health regeneration as well as armor when the skill is activated.

Stolen Life

The amount of health healed per affected enemy is increased by 6%.

Boulderdash

Tier 1

Primal Armor

After the skill ends, the armor of the player is doubled for a small period of time.

Primal Constitution

Damaging enemies with Boulderdash will increase your Max Health by a small amount for 10 seconds. This can be stacked a maximum of 5 times.

Primal Gutting

Skill inflicts Bleed on all enemies damaged by it.

Primal Knuckle Duster

The damage dealt by the use of this skill is increased.

Primal Rage

The cooldown time of the skill is reduced by 50%.

Tier 3

Primal Chaingun

Damaging enemies with Boulderdash will increase your Weapon Damage by 20% for 5 seconds. This can be stacked a maximum of 5 times.

Endless Mass

Tier 1

Mosh Pit

All the enemies that are pulled by the use of Endless Mass get inflicted with Vulnerability.

Shattered Armor

The weapon damage against enemies who have been caught in the skill is increased by 10% for 10 seconds.

Tier 3

Wide Horizons

The effective radius of the skill is increased by 25%.

Best Devastator Mods

Many of the Skill Mods that Devastator has allows him to recover health while engaged in combat. Life Absorption in Gravity Leap allows you to heal a massive amount of health when jumping into a new fight and when losing a lot of health in between a battle. This mod will allow you to enter a fight back with style.

Give me More and Crush Sequence grants you additional explosions with the Tremor Skill. These can be great for clearing out enemies when you are surrounding. This allows you to deal additional damage as you enter fights. Devastators are supposed to be the tanks of their team, and mods like this make it much more effective.

If you are having a hard time getting to the enemies, the Wide Horizons will allow you to bring the enemies to you. These enemies can then be vanquished with other skills and allow your teammate to ambush them.

Different mods allow you to increase your maneuverability and that will work great with your tank built and skills. A quick second Boulderdash with Primal Rage will allow you to move around the battlefield fast while also dealing damage to anyone who stands in your path.

All this, mixed with the Auto Reflect mod, allows you to reduce the amount of damage you get making you even stronger as you push your way through gunfights, allowing your teammates to progress with you.