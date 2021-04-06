“Reimagined, All-Virtual” E3 2021 Coming In June

Fans will be delighted to know that the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 2021) will be returning as a “reimagined, all-virtual” event in the coming months.

In an announcement made earlier today, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) stated that E3 2021 will see the involvement of several notable developers and publishers from the games industry and who will be showcasing their games “directly to fans around the world.”

The now digital-only annual trade fair will be featuring content (and announcements) from Xbox, Nintendo, Capcom, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Konami, Warner Bros. Games, and Koch Media. More developers and publishers will possibly be confirmed for E3 2021 later on but at the time of writing, a digital appearance from heavyweights like Sony Interactive Entertainment, Activision Blizzard, Square Enix, Bandai Namco, and Sega remains in the wind.

Nintendo being a part of E3 2021 is particularly interesting since it has already been relying on its Nintendo Direct presentations. Bethesda Softworks is so far missing from the list but might be sharing the spotlight with Xbox following its acquisition by Microsoft. Electronic Arts, another missing name, will likely still be opting for its own independent show.

“We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games,” said ESA CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis in a statement.

E3 2021 will be free to watch and access online for everyone. The show takes place from June 12 to June 15. ESA has further stated that the all-virtual tag might only hold for this year. E3 2022 could be an in-person event but which will likely depend on the status of the global pandemic.

E3 2020 was scheduled to take place from June 9 – 11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California but had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. ESA beforehand tried to still go forth by observing all possible safety precautions but in the end had no choice but to cancel the event.