Outriders Trench Town Journal Locations Guide

If you are having a hard time locating all the journals in Trench Town, you have come to the right page! We have described the locations of all the journals found in Trench Town in this guide for Outriders.

Outriders Trench Town Journal Locations

There are a total of 5 Outriders Trench Town Journal Locations that you can find while visiting this war-torn area of the game. These are:

World In Anarchy

Lucy Skrye

Peace Negotiations

The Formations of the Insurgents

Children of Enoch

The locations of these journals are as follow:

World In Anarchy

When you have got the objective to meet the Grand Marshal Corrigan, head straight into the warehouse with the blue tent on its entrance. You will find the World in Anarchy journal on the racks on the left side of the warehouse.

Lucy Skrye

Another of the Trench Town’s journals in Outriders is Lucy Skrye’s one. Head out of the aforementioned warehouse and run to the left. Go all the way down there and you will come across a woman in a red dress who is Lucy Skrye. She will give you the journal you are looking for.

Peace Negotiations

Take a right from Lucy’s location and go all the way up, where you will see a huge crowd. There is a narrow path behind the crowd at the end of which is the Peace Negotiations journal.

The Formations of the Insurgents

Get back to the right side of Lucy Skrye from where you turned towards the crowd, and head straight this time. You will see a small blue tent on the left, by the end of this wooden path. Search over the boxes there and you will find the formations of the Insurgents journal entry.

Children of Enoch

Head towards the foggy path that is opposite the previous journal’s location. You will find the Children of Enoch journal entry by the end of this path, at the entrance of a huge gate.