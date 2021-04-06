Outriders Dunes Chest Locations Guide

In this Outriders Dunes Loot Chest Locations guide, we will mention all the Loot Chests locations that can be found in the Dunes region during the Beyond main quest. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

Outriders Dunes Loot Chest Locations

There are a total of 9 Loot Chest locations in the Dunes Region of Outriders that you need to find to collect the goodies within. Let’s take a look at each of them below.

Loot Chest #1

You can find the first Loot Chest in Boneyard near the truck. It will be near the pieces of rock.

Loot Chest #2

Loot Chest #2 is also in Boneyard. To find Loot Chest #2, move towards the huge bones on the right side of the truck. It will be a relatively smaller bone structure than the one in front of the blue truck. Go beyond the bones and you will see a pathway on your left. Go there and you will find your loot chest there.

Loot Chest #3

From the location of Loot Chest #2, move towards the Blue Truck and then turn right. Beyond the Bone Structure, you will see two pathways divided by a rock. Loot Chest #3 will be on the left side, right at the start of those pathways.

Loot Chest #4

From the location of Loot Chest #3, keep moving forward on the path and you will see another blue truck with water nearby. There will be a tree in water and beyond that tree will be Loot Chest #4.

Loot Chest #5

From the location of Loot Chest #4, move back towards the truck and from there turn right. Go past the three trees and go up the mountain on the left. Loot Chest #5 will be on the left side, right on the edge of the mountain.

Loot Chest #6

You can find Loot Chest #6 in Dustdrift Crevasse. Go straight from the Monster Nest and then turn left and Loot Chest #6 will be on your left side.

Loot Chest #7

You can find Loot Chest #7 in Crater Overlook. After leaving the Hauras’s Nest, go down the path near the tree on your right. Go straight and take the 2nd right. Loot Chest #7 will be on your right side.

Loot Chest #8

You can find Loot Chest #8 in Camp. When you spawn in, you will see a blue truck in front of you. Don’t go towards the truck; instead, take a quick right and Loot Chest #8 will be on your left side.

Loot Chest #9

You can find Loot Chest #9 in Feral Camp. You will see trees and a lake in front of you. Turn back towards the mountain and Loot Chest #9 will be near the mountain, near a small bone structure.