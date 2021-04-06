Cyberpunk 2077 Inches “Closer” To Returning To PlayStation Store

It has been more than three months since Sony Interactive Entertainment removed Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store. The once highly anticipated game has since then received several improvements in a desperate act of redemption and perhaps enough to warrant a return for PlayStation consoles.

While addressing investors (via VGC) in a recent conference call, senior vice president of business development Michal Nowakowski stated that the delisting of Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store has been affecting sales across all of the other platforms as well. The main reason being that the delisting continues to “influence purchasing decisions of not only those playing on PlayStation but also on other platforms.”

Cyberpunk 2077 has not been entirely banned. Its physical copies are available for purchase and can be played on PlayStation consoles. It goes without saying, however, the amount of negative press surrounding the game was always going to impact sales. The PlayStation Store delisting hence only adds to those woes.

Better days might still be on the horizon though. Nowakowski noted that Cyberpunk 2077 has been inching “closer than further” to returning to the PlayStation Store. However, “the final call” stands with Sony. That perhaps suggests CD Projekt Red to be in constant contact with Sony to review (and revert) the decision as soon as possible.

Following release in December, Cyberpunk 2077 has received a series of smaller patches and two gigantic updates to address a long list of plaguing issues ranging from performance to graphics. While the current state of the game is far better than before, more work still needs to be done.

Last week, CD Projekt Red confirmed that there will be a lot more patches and updates to come in the remaining months of the year. That and multiple expansion packs will be released in 2021 for free to give players new content.

Furthermore, the updated roadmap includes the release of the anticipated next-generation update within 2021. Cyberpunk 2077 currently runs on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X through backwards compatibility. With the said update though, the game will receive loads of next-generation enhancements to boost visual fidelity as well as improve performance metrics on the new consoles.