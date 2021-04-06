CCP Teases “Stellar Visuals, Action-Oriented Gameplay” For New EVE-Based Shooter Game

CCP Games has always wanted to branch out within its highly acclaimed EVE Online universe. The developer and publisher has been drawing up plans for an EVE-based shooter game in that vein for nearly a decade now and which appears to be finally reaching fruition.

Speaking with MCV/DEVELOP magazine for the latest issue, Adrian Blunt, head of CCP Games London, teased (via Wccftech) that the in-development project is “hugely ambitious” and “genre-defining” with “all the hallmarks of a CCP game.”

He further teased that the EVE-based shooter game will feature “a rock-solid, action-oriented gameplay experience with stellar visuals.” That and “a memorable experience which satisfies” players who have been following EVE Online since the start.

Blunt also confirmed that a number of EVE Online veterans have been involved in the development cycle or are in communication with the development team “to gauge ideas and bounce things off” during the early stages of development.

It should be noted that the EVE-based shooter game was actually once known as Project Nova but which has been given a new code-name since then.

“Due to significant changes in its scope and direction, it also made sense to update how we refer to this project internally,” said press manager George Kelion. “Consequently, we are no longer using Project Nova as its codename.

Furthermore, we are moving away from publicly announcing our internal project codenames and will wait until we are ready for a full reveal.”

CCP Games will be taking its sweet time before making any announcements or reveals for that matter. Considering how rushed announcements have worked in the past, waiting before having an actual working product is commendable.