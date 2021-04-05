Outriders The Gate Chest Locations Guide

In this Outriders The Gate Loot Chest Locations guide, we’ll tell you about all the loot chest locations that you can find in The Gate region of Outriders.

Outriders The Gate Loot Chest Locations

Below we’ve given the locations of all 19 chests that you can find in the Gate region.

The Gate Chest #1

Fast travel to Ruined Memorial and make your way through the shallow river until you come across a series of steps. Head down the steps, and then up again using steps on the left. Continue straight, and you’ll find the chest near the rocks.

The Gate Chest #2

For the second chest, fast travel to Overgrown Terrace. Continue straight through the water and then up the steps before continuing straight again.

You’ll spot a couple of more steps on your left, behind a destroyed vehicle. Climb those steps, and you’ll find the loot chest by the wall at the far end.

The Gate Chest #3

From the second location, head back and climb down the last series of steps that you climbed up. Then, turn around and continue down the path, keeping to the right.

You will eventually come across the chest on the right by a wall.

The Gate Chest #4

From the third location, turn around and head straight. You’ll find the chest by the wall at the extreme end after climbing some steps.

The Gate Chest #5

From the fourth loot box, turn around and descend the steps before turning left. Continue straight, and you’ll eventually run into the fifth loot box.

The Gate Chest #6

Fast travel to Abandoned Sanctuary. Face the oval arch near the starting point and then head towards the right. You’ll find the chest against a wall on the left.

The Gate Chest #7

Head back from you have just come, and turn right to head through the archway. Head straight and out through the opening on the other end.

Once you’re out, turn right and continue straight. You’ll come across a stairway on the right. Climb the steps, and you’ll find the chest on your right.

The Gate Chest #8

Climb down the stairs again and continue on the path on the right. Keep going straight until you come across a dead end.

The chest is located in the corner on the left.

The Gate Chest #9 and 10

Fast travel to Verdant Courtyard. From the starting point, head straight until you come across a waterfall on your right.

There will be an opening a little down the same path. Turn right from there and you’ll find two chests on the left.

The Gate Chest #11

Fast Travel to Marshland Obelisk. From the starting point, turn around and head back. You’ll find the chest between the rocks.

The Gate Chest #12 and 13

In the same region as Location 11, look for a giant elevated rock in the middle of a huge puddle. You’ll find the chests nearby.

One of them will be visible, whereas one of them is hidden within the overgrown grass, but you can still locate it.

The Gate Chest #14

From the clearly visible loot box that you found in the last location, head down straight through the path, and you’ll come across the fourteenth loot box.

The Gate Chest #15

Fast travel to the camp and make your way through the path on the right. If you cross huge pillars with red-colored vines growing over them, you’re on the right path.

Keep to the right and keep going, and you’ll eventually come across the loot box.

The Gate Chest #16

Fast travel to the Gate. It is near the giant stone sculpture in the middle of the courtyard with two flights of stairs on either side.

Go up one of the stairs, and you’ll find the chest hidden behind one of the stones.

The Gate Chest #17

In the same region as Location 16, look for a waterfall with a flight of stairs right next to it. Head up the stairs, and you’ll find the loot box a little further to the left.

The Gate Chest #18

From the last location, turn back around and make your way down the stairs again. Turn right and head straight until you come across stairs on the right.

Go up the stairs, and you’ll find another set of steps in front of you. Climb them to see the loot box.

The Gate Chest #19

From the last location, turn around and head straight. Keep going straight until you come across some stairs. Climb the stairs and turn right to find the loot box placed against the wall.