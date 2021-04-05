Outriders Desolate Fort Chest Locations Guide

In this Outriders Desolate Fort Loot Chest Locations Guide, we will be pinpointing all the loot chests scattered across the Desolate Fort region of Outriders.

Outriders Desolate Fort Loot Chest Locations

There are a total of 9 loot chests in the Desolate Fort region of Outriders. We will be walking you through each of the chest’s locations.

These chests can drop a lot of valuable loot of different tiers as well as a ton of scrap.

Desolate Fort Chest #1

The first chest is located near the Ambushed Column in the Desolate Fort region. Head towards the shelter beneath the huge rock on your right side. You will see a campfire and a couple of chairs.

The chest is behind this campfire.

Desolate Fort Chest #2

The second chest is located near the Buried Road in the Desolate Fort region. You need to go through the huge gates and take a right towards a white building. The chest is on the ground, inside this building.

Desolate Fort Chest #3

The third chest is close to the second chest. Just keep going straight ahead in the direction of the huge gates, and you will see a small hut. Go inside this hut, and you will find the third chest.

Desolate Fort Chest #4

The fourth loot chest is also located just a little further ahead. Keep going in the same direction until you get out of the cluster of huts and reach a clearing with loads of boxes.

Cross the clearing to reach the building on the other end. The chest is on the right side.

Desolate Fort Chest #5

This area of the Desolate Fort region has another loot chest. Go to the first floor of the same building you got the fourth chest from.

The fifth loot chest is sitting at the very end of the first floor.

Desolate Fort Chest #6

Head towards Mesa’s Edge to find the next chest. Hang left and go inside a canyon. As you emerge on the other side, hang left, and you should see bones of dead animals.

The sixth chest is towards the left side, near the edge.

Desolate Fort Chest #7

The seventh chest is located at the Dwindling Oasis in the Desolate Fort region. As soon as you reach the Oasis’s outskirts, look right, and you should see a small cavity.

The loot chest is inside that cavity.

Desolate Fort Chest #8

The eighth loot chest is located at the Abandoned Village. If you go towards the bottom right side of the village, you will reach a dead end with houses on all sides.

The eighth chest is located there, on the right side.

Desolate Fort Chest #9

The ninth and final loot chest is also located at the Abandoned Village in the Desolate Fort region. You need to go to the upper area of the village and stick to the middle. You should see the chest in the open as you go ahead.