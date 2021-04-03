In this Outriders Quarry Loot Chest Locations guide, we will list down the locations of all the Loot chests that can be found in the Quarry region in Outriders.

In Outriders, there are loot chests spread all around the map. In the Quarry region, there are a total of 14 chests that can be found.

Loot Chest Location #1

The first loot chest is located in the Outpost gate area, east of Shale Heaps in Quarry. The loot chest will be in the corner of a damaged room.

Loot Chest Location #2

The second loot chest is nearby the first loot chest. From the first chest, head down a flight of stairs to spot the 2nd chest on the other side of a half-broken wall. Shoot the cylinders on the other side to break open the wall and get the loot chest.

Loot Chest Location #3

Head to the rooftops in Outpost gate, where you lower the bridge for a quest to find the third loot chest.

Loot Chest Location #4

For the fourth loot chest, make your way to the Pest Filled Mine. The chest can be found between some rocky structures near the lake.

Loot Chest Location #5

Head to the Flood Buildings area in Quarry for the fifth loot chest. The loot chest can be found in the yard of a broken home here.

Loot Chest Location #6

The sixth loot chest in Quarry is located in Outrider’s hatch. The chest can be found inside a big room near the exit to the Twisted Crane.

Loot Chest Location #7

The seventh loot chest is in the room adjacent to the sixth chest room.

Loot Chest Location #8

For this chest, head to the Mine and Refinery area. The chest will be present inside one of the buildings here.

Loot Chest Location #9

This chest is located under a shed structure in the Mine and Refinery area of the Quarry.

Loot Chest Location #10

This chest is located in the Mining Town area. It is inside a shelter on the right as you enter the mining town.

Loot Chest Location #11

From the tenth chest, head up the town to find the eleventh chest in the Mining town as well.

Loot Chest Location #12

This chest is present in the Main Quarry area. It can be found in the building structure left of the bulldozer in the center of the Quarry.

Loot Chest Location #13

From the 12th chest, head down right to find some rail tracks going inside the tunnel. Head inside to find the 13th loot chest.

Loot Chest Location #14

For the last chest, head straight from the tunnel where you found the 13th chest and then run to the left side to find the final chest located near a gate.