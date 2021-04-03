In this Outriders Errors and Fixes guide, we’ll talk about all the errors in the newly released Outriders that are being faced by the players and their possible fixes.

Outriders Pre-Install Error, Server Connection Issue and Fixes

The developers for Outriders have gotten very busy right after the release of the online-only game, given the numerous errors that the game comes with pre-loaded.

Here we have listed some of the errors and explained how to fix them.

Server Connection Issue

If you’re unable to connect to the game or the game is taking ages to sign you in, then you’re not alone. This is one of the most common bugs in Outriders.

However, the real frustration begins when you’re finally able to log in and join a match, and then the game kicks you out because of some connection issues.

All of these problems are taking place owing to faulty Outriders’ servers and are persistent across all platforms. Our best guess is that these errors pop up when the servers are overloaded.

Since the majority of these issues are server-based, there are hardly any tweaks that you can do to your system to make the game run better.

There are, however, a few fixes that can possibly fix these issues, but it is not guaranteed. First of all, always run the game directly from the Steam client.

When you’re unable to connect to the servers, try restarting the game and then try restarting your PC.

If the game still doesn’t work, try restarting the router.

Now that we’re done restarting every possible device, we can try updating your network adapter driver.

Lastly, authenticate the integrity of the game files from Steam. Luckily, Square is aware of these server problems, and they’ll hopefully be sorting them out soon.

Till then, keep an eye on Outriders’ Twitter profile to stay up to do date on when the servers are down and adjust your play hours accordingly.

Pre-Install Error/ CE-107880-4

This issue is being faced by PS5 users, who are complaining that they are unable to see what version of the game is being installed while downloading the game. And after they try canceling the download to download it again, the download won’t start.

Again, there is not potential fix for this issue, but downloading the game directly from the PS5 store can improve your chances of downloading the game in the first go, instead of downloading it from the game’s official website.

If the game still doesn’t download, then you can either download the PS4 version or continue playing the demo version and then shift your progress to the full game once the bug has been resolved.

If you’re still determined on playing the PS5 version of the game, then keep restarting the download. Hopefully, you’ll succeed someday.

Cross-Play Error

Unfortunately, console and PC players cannot play together as of now because of an error that kicks one of the two players out of the game.

You can still play with your PC buddies, but if you try adding a console player to the game, things might not go as planned.

There is no fix for this issue yet, but the developers are working on sorting this issue out.