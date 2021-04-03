New Resident Evil 8 Gameplay Video Shows New Enemies, Mechanics, Environments

As we get closer and closer to the fabled May 7 release date of Resident Evil 8, Capcom is starting to release more and more content for it. Most recently, they released a five-minute Resident Evil 8 gameplay video, which shows us new enemies, new locations, some new mechanics, and more Lady Dimitrescu.

The gameplay mainly consists of Ethan Winters sneaking around Castle Dimitrescu, spotting Lady Dimitrescu a few times and spying on a phone call at the end of the gameplay. He also fights a few enemies in a blood-flooded “wine” cellar, zombies wielding weaponry that might serve as castle staff.

That comprises the meat of the gameplay we see in the video. In addition to conventional zombies once again being enemies in the game, there are a few other mechanics showcased. To start off with, currency is once again important. Much like pesetas in Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 8 has “Lei”, likely used to pay the merchant-like character we’ve seen in other trailers.

The Resident Evil 8 gameplay also brings up two other interesting mechanics. To begin with, it’s now possible to shoot weapons out of the hands of zombies, helping them to be able to do less damage. Crafting ammunition when you’re running low has also made a return from the Resident Evil Remake titles.

We also get to see a number of different new areas of the castle. Along with the blood-flooded “wine” cellar, we get a glimpse at the outside of the castle as well. Here we also get some story information, showing that Lady Dimitrescu is working for Mother Miranda, a shadowy figure that has often been alluded to but never seen.

We still have a little over a month before we’ll be able to step into Ethan’s shoes once again, but until then you can follow this link to watch the Resident Evil 8 gameplay video for yourself. The game will be releasing on Xbox One, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, and PC on May 27 of this year.