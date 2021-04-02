This Outriders Rift Town Journals Locations guide will help you navigate through the dark corners of Rift Town in Outriders and tell you each of the journal entries so that you can find them easily.

Outriders Rift Town Journals Locations

There are a total of 11 Journal Entries in Rift Town that are dispersed throughout the town.

Shaira’s Journal

Go down the main stairs from the office and head straight towards some wooden boxes lying by a wall next to Shaira’s room. You will find the journal right between them.

The Relocation

Go down the main stairs from the office all the way to the ground floor and take a right turn. You will find the journal beside the white-colored generator-type unit.

The Landing

Head left from your camp in rift town and then take a left towards the gas unit and frontlines door. You will find the journal to the left of the gas tank.

Textile Manufacturing

Go straight and all the way towards the wall on the right behind your camp. You will find the journals behind the wall, in the steel frames.

Flores Flight Report

Go straight and then take a right towards the hound’s base to find the journal lying beside the huge units.

Hounds Notes

Head down the stairs through the Hounds base and you will find the journal by the fire barrels.

Eva’s Letter

During the side mission A Bad Day, you will get the objective to open the gate. Go all the way towards the gate and you will find the journal right along the gate.

Feeding the Colony

After exiting the Rift Town, head left and then straight towards the stairs. Go upstairs and look in the left corner of the wall in front of you.

The Coming End

Go behind the first flagpole you place in the frontlines and then head all the way down till you come across a corpse. The journal will be flying by the corpse.

Reiner’s Journal

Get to the Bunker Hills and go straight. You will see some boxes lying on the left of the hall. Search by the boxes and you will find the Reiner’s Journal.

Barker’s Journal

You will find the Barker’s Journal by a table just as you complete the side quest A Bad Day.