Outriders First City Journals Locations Guide

In this Outriders First City Journal Locations guide, we will mention the locations of all Journal Entries that can be found in First City region. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

Outriders First City Journals Locations

If you want to know about the characters, locations or about your enemies, Journal Entries the answer to your problem. Journal is a collection of data related to outriders.

There are a total of 18 Journals that can be found in the First City Region and initially, journal entries are locked. They get unlocked when you complete quests, gather particular Journal entries from around the World or when you encounter NPC’s.

The entry will reset back to its locked state if you try to unlock a given Journal entry earlier than it was supposed to, while playing the campaign.

Journal Entry #1

You can find the first Journal in Outskirts, near the Exile Territory sign. It will be on a dead body.

Journal Entry #2

You can find the 2nd Journal at Anomaly Hilltop on a body.

Journal Entry #3

You can find the 3rd Journal at Footbridge. Go along the pathway where sewer water is coming out and you will find a dead body on the path. Collect the Journal from the dead body.

Journal Entry #4

You can find the 4th Journal at the Gallows. Go inside a single-story house, behind the building with dead bodies on its roof and fire outside. Inside the single-story house, you will find the 4th Journal on a dead body.

Journal Entry #5

5th Journal can also be found at Gallows. There will be huge hole inside the house where you found your 4th Journal.

Through that hole, you will see a door. Unlock that door and exit the house from the other side. Now turn left and then another left to find the 5th Journal on a dead body.

Journal Entry #6

You can find the 6th Journal at Old Man’s Hut. Go past the wreckage and enter the house and you will find the 6th Journal lying on the ground.

Journal Entry #7

You can find the 7th Journal at Hangman’s Tree, right below the body hanging with the tree. Journal will be on a dead body.

Journal Entry #8

You can find the 8th Journal at Container Plaza. There will be an Orange colored container with a dead body inside and the 8th journal will be on that dead body.

Journal Entry #9

9th Journal can also be found at Container Plaza. From the location where you found the 8th Journal, there will be a bridge nearby. Pass that bridge and turn right and you will see a dead body behind the container. Journal #9 will be on that dead body.

Journal Entry #10

You can find the 10th Journal at Main Street on a dead body on the left side of the Maxwell Bridge.

Journal Entry #11

11th Journal can also be found at Main Street. Go up the stairs, that are on the right side of the Maxwell Bridge, to find the 11th Journal on a dead body.

Journal Entry #12

To find Journal #12, go downstairs from the location of Journal #11 and turn left and then another left. Then go straight to find Journal #12 on the ground.

Journal Entry #13

To find Journal #13, look for stairs nearby, going down from the location of Journal #12. Go down those stairs and open the door in front. Journal #13 will be on the right side of the door.

Journal Entry #14

Journal #14 can also be found near the location of Journal #13. Go straight from the door and Journal #14 will be on your left side on the ground.

Journal Entry #15

You can find the 15th Journal at City Center. Go past the Red and White container and then go downstairs. Turn right and then again turn right. Move a little forward and you will see stairs on your left. Climb those stairs and take the first right to find Journal #15 on the ground.

Journal Entry #16

You can find the 16th Journal at Boglands, on the left side of the huge red and white building. Journal #16 will be on a dead body.

Journal Entry #17

For 17th Journal, go inside the huge Red and White building and take the first left to find Journal #17 on the ground.

Journal Entry #18

Journal #18 is story-related.