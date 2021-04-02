If you’re looking to find out how to level up quickly in Outriders, then we’ve got you covered with this guide which contains all the tips and tricks you need to know to get to level 30 as fast as possible in Outriders.

How to Level Up Fast in Outriders

As you level up during your playthrough of the Outriders, you’ll obtain new skills. Skills are one of the most important things in the game, and unlocking them early on before you progress through the campaign will allow you to plow through your enemies.

Another reason why leveling up is so important is because of the fact that you’ll gain a Class Point every other time you level up. You can then put these points into your skill tree, making your character more powerful.

Having all the skills unlocked and fully completing your skill tree will help you out a lot in your playthrough of the campaign and the end-game content of Outriders.

To assist you with leveling up as quickly as possible, we’ve listed the best tips and tricks you need to know to level up quick in Outriders.

Pre-Plan Your Skill Tree

Planning out your skill tree before you actually put your points in it can help you out immensely with leveling up fast. If you focus on the nodes in your skill tree that increase your damage the most, they’ll make your leveling up process much quicker.

Always to Mod Your Gear

Make sure to always mod your new gear and weapons. This might seem like a total waste of items, but it’s actually very cheap to swap mods on your gear, so it’s not that big of a deal.

Furthermore, you’ll get a massive return on your investment as these mods will help you level up much quicker, which will then help you gain these materials much more easily.

Put some nice mods on your gear and weapons that boost your damage output, and you’ll be good to do.

However, try not to overdo it. You shouldn’t swap mods unnecessarily every time you level up if the mods on your gear are already sufficient enough to maximize your leveling up speed.

Remember to Check the Vendors

Remember to check the vendors regularly as they can some really nice gear that already has useful mods on it.

You can dismantle the gear that you bought from the vendor to get the mod. Then, you can put that mod on the gear you actually use. This makes the vendors an excellent way to acquire mods which will help you level up quicker.

Decrease the World Tier

As you gain XP in Outriders, you slowly increase your ‘World Tier’. As you increase the World Tier, the cap of wearable item level that your character can use and the legendary drop chance is increased, but your enemies’ level also goes up, making them much more powerful.

If you’re totally focused on just leveling up as quickly as possible so you can play the end-game expeditions, you should just ignore the World Tier.

This will allow you to level up much more quickly as the enemies won’t get any more difficult while you’ll get more powerful through gear and weapon upgrades.

In this way, you’ll be able to farm the enemies so you can gain XP at a really fast rate.

Farm the Payback Side Quest

Head over to the Crossroads area in Rift Town and talk to Audrey Storm. He’ll be sitting in the ruins on top of the hill.

He’ll give a side quest where you have to kill a certain Captain. Once you’ve killed him, you can come back to Audrey and talk to him to complete the side quest and gain a bunch of XP.

This mission is super straight-forward and easy to complete. It’ll take you less than 5 minutes to complete this mission, and you’ll gain a lot of XP. You can replay it as many times as you want, so it’s a great way to farm XP.

Farm the Salvation Mission

During your playthrough of the main story, you’ll eventually play a mission called ‘Salvation’. You’ll get this mission when you’re around level 8.

During this mission, you’ll find yourself in an area where you’ll be attacked by swarms of low-level enemies. These enemies will drop blues, greens, epics and even legendaries.

They’ll also be dropping leather, iron, and most importantly, a ton of XP. So, while you’re in this area, make sure to farm these enemies for an hour or two so you can get a ton of levels and gear.

Try to use a weapon that has high AoE damage so you can kill multiple monsters at a time. This will help you farm XP more efficiently in this area.

If you didn’t farm this area when you were playing the Salvation mission, you shouldn’t worry as you’ll arrive at this area again during a side mission called ‘Endless,’ which takes place when you’re around level 14.