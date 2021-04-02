Final Fantasy 14 PS5 Port Improves Framerate, 4K Resolution, 3D Audio, Haptic Feedback

Considering that one of Final Fantasy 14’s platforms is the Playstation 4, and the game is still going, it stands to reason that a Final Fantasy 14 PS5 port was announced. The port in question, according to a post on the Japanese Square Enix website, will help the game run on PS5.

Specifically, the Playstation 5 version of the game will improve the framerate, give ultrafast loading, full 4K support, and support for 3D audio and haptic feedback, helping to truly bring a next-gen experience to console players of the game.

The first beta testing of the Playstation 5 version of the game will be coming on April 13, at the same time as the game’s version 5.5 patch. Players will have the opportunity to play in the beta test by downloading the beta PS5 Upgrade Edition from the Playstation 5 store.

The process of transitioning the game from the Playstation 4 to the Playstation 5 will begin soon after the beta test, likely with the eventual goal of ceasing support for the Playstation 4 version. But however you slice it, the Final Fantasy 14 PS5 port will definitely change the game, in immersion if not any major mechanics.

Final Fantasy 14 recently announced its next expansion, called Endwalker. While we don’t know much about this expansion, what better way to ring in the next expansion than to allow players to experience it on the increased power of the Playstation 5?

There are two different ways that you can take part in the Playstation 5 version’s beta. If you play the Playstation 4 version of Final Fantasy 14 on a disc, you go to the Playstation 5 Store and download the beta version. However, if you play the game digitally, you can upgrade it from the game’s menu, without having to visit the store.

There’s no telling when the Final Fantasy 14 PS5 port will actually be released, but if the port is already in its beta stages and ready for testing, there hopefully won’t be too much longer until Final Fantasy 14 players can continue their adventures in Eorzea with the power of the Playstation 5. The game can also be played on PC and Playstation 4.