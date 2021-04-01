In this guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about how to get more Intel in Evil Genius 2: World Domination.

How to Get More Intel in Evil Genius 2 World Domination

In Evil Genius 2: World Domination, gathering Intel is very important for building an evil empire. But getting that Intel is not as easy as it sounds.

Intel Gathering methods

You can get a small amount of Intel every hour from the computer consoles once they are triggered by a scientist. You might be thinking this is not much Intel, but with time this will help you in having a lot of Intel passively.

The other way you can get Intel is by interrogating agents. For this, you have to arrest and interrogate the enemy’s soldiers and agents before they die.

You can arrest anyone from the enemy’s side for interrogation. Let’s look at how you can arrest and interrogate them.

Select a Target

Before interrogating, you must select a target you want to interrogate. You must interrogate only enemy soldiers and agents because only they can provide you with good Intel.

You don’t have to put much effort into finding them because they will pop up all the time for getting Intel about your cover operation and getting into your lair.

Arresting

Once you see them entering your cover operation or visible from the cameras, just tag them with the arrest. Once they are tagged with the arrest, workers and guards will be assigned the job of arresting them, and they will rush to catch them.

Sometimes your minions will also turn against you, and you can also arrest them by tagging them. The arrest won’t always be smooth as your targets will also kill some of your workers. When you have arrested all the enemies, then it’s the time for interrogation.

Interrogation

Interrogating enemies is an easy job; you just have to wait for their resolve to get to zero. Till their resolve gets to zero, they will stay in the holding cell. Once their resolve reaches zero, you can order any of the minions to interrogate them.

The minions will interrogate them in one of your interrogation chairs. To conduct multiple interrogations at a time you need, to have more interrogation chairs.

After the interrogation is completed, the prisoner will die by themselves. The Intel they give you before dying will help you in building your evil network.