Evil Genius 2: World Domination Gold Farming Guide

Any true Evil Genius plans to take over the world, but that is no easy feat without the dough to back it up. Fortunately, there are good opportunities that Evil Genius 2 offers you to earn the gold to make your evil dreams a reality. In our guide below, we will explain the best ways to farm gold in Evil Genius 2: World Domination.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination Gold Farming

Money keeps the world going but ironically even if you want to destroy the world you need money. In Evil Genius 2 gold is your biggest form of monetary income that will keep your criminal empire afloat.

The guide below will show you how to earn more and more gold in Evil Genius 2 so your minions are well paid.

Schemes

Through the Global operations map, you can run schemes to earn gold. You can select a vast array of schemes/operations that can range from casino heists, bank robberies, or even as evil as stealing the cure for cancer.

Each has different rewards and belongs to different tiers; higher tier missions unlock if you have the required Criminal network rank in the area.

To run schemes in an area, you must first build a Criminal Network. To start a network, you must first scout the area; this will cost you one broadcast signal. A broadcast signal is generated by building Radio repeaters in your control room; one is worth one signal.

Research and Upgrades

Under the Global Operations tab, there is a sub panel for research. Here you can upgrade your Criminal Network to get better schemes. And another important upgrade is that you reduce the heat generated by your criminal activities, which allows you to hatch more of your plans without the risk of getting caught.

Each scheme doesn’t pay all at once, but rather over the time that it runs its course, it will slowly keep generating gold until the timer ends.

The most effective means to earning gold is having as many long-term schemes as you can have active at any given time. Sure, start smaller schemes to get quick gold, but it will be in small amounts and not worth it in the grand scheme of things.

Also, remember that your minions that go for schemes don’t return, so always ensure to have minions at your disposal and make sure to keep an eye on the heat so as not to lose your hard-earned and ill-gotten gold.