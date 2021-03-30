The Beta version of Outriders has launched and while most of the locations and story missions are locked, it’s still better to update your settings for a smoother gameplay experience. This guide gives the best Outriders Tweaks and Graphics Settings.

Outriders Tweaks and Graphics Settings

Stable FPS, sitting at 60 or above, means better performance and smoother gameplay. Just open up the Graphics settings and alter according to the table below to try and meet that FPS target.

Outriders Graphics Settings

Window Mode Fullscreen Enable FPS Limit Off Resolution 1920×1080 Resolution Scaling 100 Vsync Off FPS Limit 244 Window Lock Off Field of View (Degrees) 80 Brightness 1.0 Quality Preset Custom Effects Quality Medium Texture Quality High Shadow Quality Medium Antialiasing Off Post Processing Quality Medium View Distance Quality Low Foliage Quality Low

Note: Only alter your settings if you have an i5 or below processor. You can increase the Distance quality, but sometimes the gameplay lags, so put it on Low if it does.

If you’re using NVIDIA, then you’re in luck since you can directly alter the settings from NVIDIA Control Panel.

Simply open the NVIDIA Control Panel and click on the Manage 3D Settings. The next step is altering the settings. So go to the Program settings right next to the Global settings and Add the Outriders game on the box and alter these settings:

Power management mode: Prefer maximum performance

Texture Filtering – Anisotropic: On

Texture Filtering – Quality: Performance

Texture Filtering – Trilinear: On

Threaded Optimization: On

Input.ini tweaks

Head over to

%LocalAppData%\Madness\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor\Input.ini

and Add [/Script/Engine.InputSettings] bEnableMouseSmoothing=False //Disables mouse smoothing

Engine.ini Tweaks

Simply head over to

%LocalAppData%\Madness\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor\Engine.ini

then locate the bottom of the file to add [SystemSettings] now once that’s done, you can add r.DefaultFeature.AntiAliasing=1 //0 = no AA, 1 = FXAA, 2 = TAA and 3 = MSAA.

There’s a possibility that once you’ve successfully enabled the AA, DLSS will automatically be disabled. So, make sure to keep that in mind.

Optional Engine.ini Settings