The Beta version of Outriders has launched and while most of the locations and story missions are locked, it’s still better to update your settings for a smoother gameplay experience. This guide gives the best Outriders Tweaks and Graphics Settings.
Outriders Tweaks and Graphics Settings
Stable FPS, sitting at 60 or above, means better performance and smoother gameplay. Just open up the Graphics settings and alter according to the table below to try and meet that FPS target.
Outriders Graphics Settings
|Window Mode
|Fullscreen
|Enable FPS Limit
|Off
|Resolution
|1920×1080
|Resolution Scaling
|100
|Vsync
|Off
|FPS Limit
|244
|Window Lock
|Off
|Field of View (Degrees)
|80
|Brightness
|1.0
|Quality Preset
|Custom
|Effects Quality
|Medium
|Texture Quality
|High
|Shadow Quality
|Medium
|Antialiasing
|Off
|Post Processing Quality
|Medium
|View Distance Quality
|Low
|Foliage Quality
|Low
Note: Only alter your settings if you have an i5 or below processor. You can increase the Distance quality, but sometimes the gameplay lags, so put it on Low if it does.
If you’re using NVIDIA, then you’re in luck since you can directly alter the settings from NVIDIA Control Panel.
Simply open the NVIDIA Control Panel and click on the Manage 3D Settings. The next step is altering the settings. So go to the Program settings right next to the Global settings and Add the Outriders game on the box and alter these settings:
- Power management mode: Prefer maximum performance
- Texture Filtering – Anisotropic: On
- Texture Filtering – Quality: Performance
- Texture Filtering – Trilinear: On
- Threaded Optimization: On
Input.ini tweaks
Head over to
%LocalAppData%\Madness\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor\Input.ini
and Add [/Script/Engine.InputSettings] bEnableMouseSmoothing=False //Disables mouse smoothing
Engine.ini Tweaks
Simply head over to
%LocalAppData%\Madness\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor\Engine.ini
then locate the bottom of the file to add [SystemSettings] now once that’s done, you can add r.DefaultFeature.AntiAliasing=1 //0 = no AA, 1 = FXAA, 2 = TAA and 3 = MSAA.
There’s a possibility that once you’ve successfully enabled the AA, DLSS will automatically be disabled. So, make sure to keep that in mind.
Optional Engine.ini Settings
- BlurGBuffer=0 //Disables blur
- FastBlurThreshold=0 //Disables blur
- DefaultFeature.Bloom=0 //Disables bloom
- DepthOfFieldQuality=0 //Disables depth of field
- EyeAdaptationQuality=0 //Disables Adaptive Exposure
- FullScreenMode=0 //0 = Exclusive Fullscreen 1 = Borderless
- LensFlareQuality=0 //Disables lens flare
- MotionBlur.Max=0 //Sets motion blur amount
- MotionBlurQuality=0 //Disables motion blur
- SceneColorFringe.Max=0 //Sets Chromatic Aberration amount
- SceneColorFringeQuality=0 //Disables Chromatic Aberration
- VSync=0 //Disables V-Sync
- Streaming.FullyLoadUsedTextures=1 //Streaming stutter/slowdown
- Streaming.HLODStrategy=2 //Streaming stutter/slowdown
- Tonemapper.GrainQuantization=0 //Disables film grain
- Tonemapper.Quality=0