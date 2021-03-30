Immortals Fenyx Rising Myths of the Eastern Realm Bu Zhou Collectibles Guide

The second DLC for Immortal Fenyx Rising is out now with a new protagonist and plenty of collectibles scattered around the map. This guide will focus on the locations of all collectibles found in Bu Zhou in Immortal Fenyx Rising Myths of the Eastern Realm DLC.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Myths of the Eastern Realm Bu Zhou Collectibles Locations

There are a total of 47 collectibles found in Bu Zhou region in the form of Chests, Xi Rang, Myth Challenges, and Gateways in Myths of the Eastern Realm DLC of Immortals Fenyx Rising. You can read about the collectibles and how to get them from below:

Guarded Chest #1

Starting from the top right of the Bu Zhou region, there is a chest that is being guarded by the enemies. Defeat the monsters and loot the chest to get your first collectible.

Xi Rang #1

The second collectible is right below the first one on the map. Get to the location on the map and look for a broken Gong Gong’s Waterwheel. The Xi Rang is on top of that waterwheel.

Myth Challenge Bagua #1

To get this collectible, you need to complete a puzzle right below the Waterwheel where you got the Xi Rang collectible.

You need to place the balls in the same order as shown on the wall. Gather all of the balls and place them in the required order to complete the puzzle.

Epic Chest #1

This chest is on the top left of the Bu Zhou region. Get to the location and remove the planks blocking you from going down. Go through the lasers and traps to get the block. Place the block on the platform to get access to the chest.

Xi Rang #2

This Xi Rang can be found at the Fortress of the Unyielding. Get on top of the Fortress and you will find the collectible there. Collect it to get your fifth collectible and second Xi Rang.

Myth Challenge Musical #1

At the Fortress of the Unyielding, you will find this puzzle to get the collectible. For this puzzle, you need to change the direction of the wind towards the bells and hit the bells in the order they are placed.

The music from the bell will open the portal. Interact with the portal to get the collectible.

Chest #1

Right under the Fortress of the Unyielding on the map. You will find this chest where there is a small village burnt to ashes.

Chest #2

From the Fortress of the Unyielding, go towards the left edge of the map to find this chest. It is placed right on the edge of the map, under a structure.

Xi Rang #3

On the left side of the canal that is separating the two sides, you will find this Xi Rang on top of the hut at the location on the map.

Tutelage of the Black Emperor Gateway

The first gateway is on the right side of the canal. Fast travel to the Gateway and enter inside. You need to defeat all of the monsters while being airborne to get this objective done.

Once the monsters have been defeated, enter the castle to get the collectible.

Xi Rang #4

On top of the gateway on the map is your fourth Xi Rang. Head to that location and you will find the Xi Rang between the destroyed bridge in the water.

Epic Chest #2

Head to the right side of the area from the gateway on the map. You will find a puzzle where you have to place the ball on the platform. Shoot the targets to move the platforms up and down and place the ball on the platform.

The epic chest will unlock, and you can loot it to get the collectible.

Xi Rang #5

For the next three collectibles, head towards the Zhu Rong Hall on the right side of the Bu Zhou region. Once here, get on top of the defense tower beside the hall.

You will find the Xi Rang placed on that tower.

Chest #3

Enter the hall and jump to the second floor of the building to find the third chest.

Myth Challenge Musical #2

You can find this puzzle in the Zhu Rong Hall. For this, you need to activate the bells and shoot them in an order to open the portal.

Go outside towards the lever and activate it to open the bell on the left. Shoot it and interact with the lever again to open the bell on the right. Shoot the bell and then the one on the top.

The last bell is inside the hall room. Shoot it to open the portal and get the collectible.

Xi Rang #6

Open the map and go towards the Xi Rang below the Zhu Rong Hall. Once at the location, the Xi Rang will be out in the open.

Epic Chest #3

Head towards the bridge that is connecting the island. Once you get on the island, move downwards from the bridge as you can see on the map.

The chest is locked on top of the house and you need to unlock it using the boxes and the ball. Move the ball towards the platform in the center of the room to unlock the chest.

Loot the chest to get the collectible.

Xi Rang #7

On the island that contains the broken bridge between the two regions is the Xi Rang. Look for a tall tower-like structure. The Xi Rang is placed on top of that tower.

Climb the tower to get the Xi Rang collectible.

Myth Challenge Sunchaser #1

For this challenge, you need to follow the golden bird through the lasers and gather the blue balls of light. When you reach the end, a portal will open, and you will get the collectible.

Chest #4

On this island, head towards the location shown on the map. You will find the chest there.

Xi Rang #8

On the same island shown in the screenshot above, head towards the blue crystal marker. You will find this Xi Rang near the structure.

Chest #5

Make your way towards the location shown in the picture above. The chest is on the Bu Zhou Perimeter inside a locked room. Get the two boxes from the other rooms and place them on the platform.

The doors to the chest will unlock and you can loot the chest now.

Myth Challenge Sunchaser #2

Right beside the location of the chest as mentioned above is the Myth Challenge. It is the same as the previous one where you have to chase the golden bird and collect blue globes of light.

Xi Rang #9

From the Myth Challenge as mentioned in the previous collectible, head towards the left side. You will find the Xi Rang on top of what looks like a bridge.

Epic Chest #4

Right on top of the Bu Zhou Perimeter on the map is the Epic Chest #4. Head towards that location to find the locked chest. You need to use the big two boxes and the ball to unlock the chest.

Take the ball through the platforms with help of boxes and place it on the platform right in front of the chest to unlock it.

Chest #6

Head towards the location shown above on the map to find your sixth chest and loot it to get the collectible.

Xi Rang #10

Using the map shown above, head towards the Watchtower at the Gates and get on top of it. The Xi Rang is on that watchtower.

Chest #7

On the same level where you found the Xi Rang, go around and enter the room. The chest is inside that room.

Epic Chest #5

Go up from the watchtower and towards the Epic Chest shown on the map. You need to get all of the boxes on the platforms and unlock the doors to open the chest.

Get the required boxes and solve the puzzle to unlock the chest.

Epic Chest #6

Head towards the marked location to find the locked chest. Get the cubes on the platforms to unlock the chest and get the rewards.

Li Quells the Horizon Gateway

Make your way towards the left of where the chest was. Enter in the gateway and go forward through the openings in the wall. Try not to get hit by the lasers and shoot the targets on your way.

When you reach the room with the chest, stand on the platform to activate the trap. Keep gliding in the air with the help of hooks and wait for the trap to end.

Once the trap has been beaten, go to the chest and loot it.

Xi Rang #11

Right below the gateway is the next Xi Rang. Head to the location and look for a big rock. The Xi Rang is on top of that rock.

Xi Rang #12

Enter the Hall of the Yan Di Clan and go to the top of the castle. The Xi Rang will be on the roof of the castle.

Myth Challenge Bagua #2

This challenge is inside the same location and works the same way as the previous one. You need to place the balls in the same order as shown on the wall right in front of the puzzle.

Gather the blue shiny balls and place them in the required order to get the portal open.

Xi Rang #13

Head towards the right side of the castle to find this Xi Rang. It is on top of one of the defense towers of the castle.

Chest #8

This chest is right on top of the southern borders of the castle. Get on the tower to get this chest.

Guarded Chest #2

Move south from the castle to find this chest laying in the forest and being guarded by monsters. Defeat the monsters to get to the chest and loot it.

Xi Rang #14

Move further south from the forest to find the Xiang Liu’s Memorial. One of the Xi Rang is on top of the large tower-like structure.

Myth Challenge Mural #1

This challenge is in the memorial and requires some thinking to complete. You need to connect all of the fans using the wind. This will unlock the puzzle on the wall.

Shoot the blocks to reveal the pictures and form a portrait. Once the puzzles have been completed, a portal will open, and the challenge will be completed.

Chest #9

Head out of the memorial and go towards the right side. The chest is inside the big room on top.

Chest #10

The next chest is near to the previous one. Head towards the chest and use the cubes to open the door to get through. Loot the chest and get going.

Guarded Chest #3

Right below the previous chest, you can find the guarded chest on the map. Head to that location and defeat the two beasts who are guarding the chest. Collect the rewards from the chest.

Guarded Chest #4

Head to the location shown in the picture and defeat the monsters guarding the chest. Interact with the chest to get the loot.

Epic Chest #6

Using the picture above, head down southwards to where the epic chest marker is. You need to activate the puzzle using the lever. Block the lasers and place the small cubes on the platforms.

The chest will unlock, and you can loot it.

Xi Rang #14

The Xi Rang is to the right of the epic chest. Head towards the marker and look for two big arrows shot in the ground. The Xi Rang is on top of the hill near the big arrows.

Epic Chest #7

Make your way towards the epic chest on the right side of where you are. Head towards the location and solve the puzzle.

Using the fans and cubes, you need to unlock the chest. Connect all of the fans with each other with the flow of air and use the cubes to unlock the doors.

Once the chest is unlocked, interact with it to get the loot.

Myth Challenge Mural #2

The final collectible of this region is found in the same area. Get to the marker and interact with the button to activate the puzzle.

You need to shoot the blocks on the wall to form a portrait. Connect all of the boxes together and the portal will open. Interact with the portal to get the last Myth of the Eastern Realm collectible from Bu Zhou region.