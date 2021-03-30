Marvel’s Avengers Will Be Selling MCU Outfits For Real Money

Marvel’s Avengers was originally supposed to offer a new series of free in-game rewards that are inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Those anticipated in-game rewards have now transitioned into a premium offering.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, publisher Square Enix clarified that the new MCU-inspired outfits, animated nameplates, and such will no longer be available as free in-game rewards during the Red Room Takeover event.

The new MCU cosmetics will instead be sold through the in-game marketplace for credits (real money) which spells microtransactions in entirety.

To clarify, the outfits inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be available exclusively in the Marketplace for purchase with credits. — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 30, 2021

The sudden change of heart has not helped in catering the already dwindling active player-base. Marvel’s Avengers was averaging around 500 concurrent players on Steam before the arrival of Hawkeye. The situation has improved since then with less than a thousand average concurrent players in the last month but still far too low to reason a triple-a offering which stems from the highly lucrative Avengers franchise and which cost around $170 million to develop.

Elsewhere, Marvel’s Avengers will be receiving a native release on PlayStation 5 later in the year which promises both quality and performance modes to take full advantage of the new console hardware. Compared to the original PlayStation 4 version, the game will be featuring a lot more details and improvements with higher resolution textures and various other enhancements.

Marvel’s Avengers is now available across all supported platforms with a promise of an impressive content roadmap to follow. While developer Crystal Dynamics will continue to provide development support, it has apparently also started working on a new triple-a project as revealed through recent job listings. The only thing known for the time being is that multiplayer will be a large focus.