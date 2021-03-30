It Takes Two The Snow Globe Walkthrough

In this walkthrough, we’ll be taking you through the chapter called ‘The Snow Globe’ in It Takes Two, step by step.

The Snow Globe is the 5th Chapter of It Takes Two as May and Cody continue their attempt to return to their actual bodies.

Find The Cabin

In this chapter’s first cutscene, Cody and May will each be given part of a magnet as the Book of Love thinks that they’ve lost their attraction to each other.

You’ll be using this magnet pretty much everywhere in this chapter. All you need to know is that the same colors repel while different colors attract.

After the cutscene ends, slide down towards the gate and use May’s blue magnet to open it up and have Cody go through. Once Cody’s on the other side, use his magnet to repel the gate away from him, allowing May to pass through as well.

Now, have Cody stand on top of the wooden swing and have May repel it with her magnet. Once Cody’s on the other side, have May stand on the swing and use Cody’s magnet to attract it towards him.

Rotate the wooden log until Cody’s able to swing from it to the other side and then do it again for May. Pull the bridge down using Cody’s magnet and have May cross it; then have May repel the bridge from the other side for Cody.

Use your magnets to chop down the tree using the saw and then use it to cross the river. Use your magnets to get to the platform in front of you and then stand on top of the magnets and use the same-colored magnets to launch yourselves up.

Slide your way down to the train tracks and then pull the rail cart towards you. Pull down the launcher on the cart and have May stand on it. This will launch May to the other side.

As for Cody, have him stand on the red magnet and use his magnet to get him on the platform above. Use May’s magnet to repel the logs towards Cody and then have Cody stand on them so he can cross the river.

Attach Cody and May to the magnets on the gears to get inside. Once inside, jump on top of the gear that you were attached to. Use the magnets to launch yourself towards the circular window and then go through it.

Cross the bridge and use Cody’s magnet to get him into the next building. Then, use his magnet again to rotate the magnet, so May can get in there as well.

Now, use the same magnet to launch yourself onto the floor above. Pull down the gate and go through and then use the hooks to swing onto the roof of the house ahead.

Use the hook at the end to reach the magnet ahead. From here, use the magnet on your right to work your way up the mountain until you reach the bridge that leads to the cabin.

Pull the first bridge towards May using her magnet and then have Cody pull the second bridge to connect them. Once you do this, a cutscene will play, showing Cody and May walking into the cabin.

Free the Town

After the cutscene is over, skate your way down the frozen river. Once you reach the gate at the end of the tunnel, open it up and another cutscene will play.

Your objective now is to break all the ice in the town by ringing the bells around the town.

Pull on the cart that’s near the bell using May’s magnet to uncover a magnet. Launch May up using this magnet and then have Cody pull on the cart again to move the rock up and down, allowing May to climb the building.

Once you reach the top, ring the bell to break the ice. Now that the town is free, open up the gate and start sliding down the roofs of the houses until you find the big wheel.

Use Cody’s magnet to turn the gear below the wheel and have May attach herself to the wheel. This will turn the wheel, allowing May to get up to the platform above.

You can then pull on the gear above to turn the wheel once again so Cody can join May.

Use May’s magnet to pull down the elevator and then have Cody go up and ring the bell.

Now, go to the crane that’s in the center of town and rotate it until the wooden board attached to the crane is facing the house. Have Cody bounce off of it to get on top of the crane and use the magnet to get on top of the house to ring the bell.

Make your way to the next bell. You’ll see a cannon next to it. This cannon will shoot a red magnet wherever you aim it.

Get May to go to the red magnet near the cannon and then have Cody shoot more red magnets near it so May can make her way forward and ring the bell.

Repair The Candy Factory

After ringing the bell, head towards the Gondola Lift and spin the wheel inside to start moving.

The lift will drop you off at a party. Run down to the gate that has the ‘Speed’ sign above it and get ready for a bobsled race.

After you finish the race, dive into the pool of water. Swim towards the strange machine and pull on the levers to open it up.

Once you do that, a cutscene will play where you’ll be given your next objective; which is to repair the Candy Factory.

Swim down to the dark area below and grab the wrench using your magnets. Use the wrench to tighten the screws and fix the leaks. As you’re doing this, there will be a big scary fish swimming around, so you’ll have to be very careful.

Once you’ve tightened all three screws, the first generator of the Candy Factory will be back up and running.

Now, follow the second pipe up to the surface and then slide down it to get to the next area. Open up the large pipe leading into the dome using May’s magnet and have Cody go through.

Rotate the bridge using May’s magnet so Cody can get to the opening on the other side. Once Cody goes through it, have him jump on the candy to get the second generator up and running.

Follow the third pipe to the gate and open it up using the levers and then continue following it. Once you’re in the ice cave, use the various hooks, magnets and water pillars to get to the generator.

Now, use your magnets to rotate the wheel to start up the final generator.

Return to the Candy Factory and spin the wheel in the middle. After that go up the stairs to the top of the lighthouse and push the buttons to start up the lighthouse.

Reach The Top of The Mountain

After you light up the lighthouse, a cutscene will play, showing Cody and May taking the ski lift to the top of the mountain. Once the cutscene ends, Cody and May will do a quick race for fun.

Once the race pauses, start going up the walkway. When you’re near the gate at the end, use May’s magnet to pull on the swing so that Cody can get up there with her.

Go through the gate and continue the race until you reach the cabin. After you open the door of the cabin, the race will get a bit more hectic as the ice on the mountain will start to collapse.

After you drop down into the hole in the ground, another cutscene will play. The attraction between the magnets has now become so strong that Cody and May can stick to each other like they could to the other magnets.

Use this mechanic to make your way forward. When you’re right before the final platform that leads you outside, you won’t be able to jump to it by yourself.

Have Cody and May stand on the platforms on either side of this one and have one of them pull the other one so that they land on this platform.

When one of them successfully lands on the platform, pull the other one to them and proceed forward.

As you’re going up the mountain, the wind will get really aggressive. You’ll have to hold on to the signs and wait for it to end before you can continue.

Once you’re near the top of the mountain, have Cody and May stand on either side and pull them towards each other so that they can get to the area in the middle.

Once you do that, a cutscene will play and then ‘The Snow Globe’ chapter of It Takes Two will be completed.