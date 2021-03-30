Fortnite Update Boosts Resolution And Frame Rates On Nintendo Switch

Fortnite will now look better than ever when running on the Nintendo Switch with a couple of significant performance boosts.

Following an update earlier today, Fortnite will be making better use of the graphics capabilities of the Nintendo Switch to not only increase the supported resolution but also pump smoother frame rates.

The performance-related update will increase the supported resolution from 1000×560 to 1170×660 in handheld mode and from 1390×780 to 1560×880 in docked mode. The former accounting for a nearly 38 percent increase to ensure that Fortnite runs “less blurry, without loss of performance” on the hybrid console. That in turn will allow players to firsthand notice a more consistent and smoother gameplay with a reduced likelihood of noticeable frame-rate drops.

“Beginning March 30, 2021, we are releasing an update to enhance our player experience for the Nintendo Switch,” said Epic Games in an announcement made earlier today. “Specifically, we are upgrading the renderer on the Nintendo Switch to make better use of the console’s GPU.”

Epic Games has been regularly trying to increase performance metrics for Fortnite across all platforms. The developer (and publisher) released a performance mode on PC just last year to boost achievable frame rates by sacrificing visual fidelity. Considering the popularity and competitiveness of the game, the developer deemed a performance mode as necessary to ensure even players with underpowered systems were able to enjoy the game.

Elsewhere, Fortnite continues on with its ambitious thematic season. New inclusions like Kratos and Master Chief from the God of War and Halo franchises have been added. The T-800 terminator and other characters like Agent Jonesy have dropped as well, in addition to loads of other notable (and iconic) names.

Fortnite is now available on pretty much every single platform out there.