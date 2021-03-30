Cyberpunk 2077 Roadmap Confirms More Patches, Free DLCs, And Next-Gen Update In 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 will continue to improve its current state throughout the year with a lot more fixes as well as additional content.

Taking to Twitter just now, global community lead Marcin Momot confirmed that developer CD Projekt Red will be releasing a lot more patches and updates in 2021 which while obvious will still comfort players in knowing about upcoming improvements.

CD Projekt Red had so far only confirmed Patch 1.1 and Patch 1.2 as two major patches to address a plethora of issues plaguing the game, which are incidentally now live. It now appears that there will be more of such weighty patches alongside smaller updates before the year concludes.

Furthermore, CD Projekt Red will be releasing multiple expansion packs in 2021 for free. The developer had previously decided to delay revealing any post-release content before stabilizing the base game. That reveal may now be on the cards. It also needs to be noted that CD Projekt Red originally intended to release free DLCs much like how it did with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The actual story-based premium expansion packs though will likely have to be purchased.

Lastly, the anticipated next-generation update has been confirmed to arrive within 2021. Cyberpunk 2077 currently runs on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X through backwards compatibility. With the said update though, the game will receive loads of next-generation enhancements to boost visual fidelity as well as improve performance metrics on the new consoles. Those enhancements should also carry over to the PC version of the game as well.

Cyberpunk 2077 was previously rumored to be in for a No Man’s Sky-like comeback where CD Projekt Red will redeem itself by bringing the base game up to par with what players were originally led to believe the final product will be. That however seems to be a far-off dream because the developer not only has to deal with existing issues but also entire gameplay systems that are not actually as what they were perceived to be prior to release.