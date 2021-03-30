CDPR Kills Previously Hinted Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Game

Cyberpunk 2077 was supposed to receive a multiplayer component of sorts about a year or more after its base release. Those plans have now pretty much been thrown out of the window much to the disappointment of fans.

In a new video earlier today to relay its new “strategic development framework” to investors and players, CD Projekt Red stated that it has reconsidered its previous goal of releasing a multiplayer-based Cyberpunk 2077 game.

Instead of a standalone multiplayer experience which was teased to be completely separate from the base game, CD Projekt Red has started looking into creating new technology to bring multiplayer directly into Cyberpunk 2077, albeit “one day” which more or less suggests that any existing multiplayer plans for the troubled game have been pushed several years ahead.

Back in December right after the disastrous release of the once highly anticipated game, CEO Adam Kiciński stated that CD Projekt Red was “in an unanticipated situation” and must “reassess” plans about the multiplayer component of Cyberpunk 2077 in the coming months.

News about multiplayer was supposed to be shared during the first quarter of 2021 but which never happened. Instead, an anonymous data miner was able to unearth several multiplayer files buried within the current build of Cyberpunk 2077 to reveal two multiplayer modes.

CD Projekt Red made it apparent that all focus and resources are being aimed at pumping patches and updates to improve the state of the game on all platforms, particularly on previous-generation consoles were the game was unplayable at release. Following both Patch 1.1 and Patch 1.2, the developer has now confirmed more such massive patches (and updates) to arrive before 2021 concludes.

Cyberpunk 2077 still requires a lot of work and a silver lining can be found in the fact that CD Projekt Red is not willing to wash its hands off the game. Hence, the killing of the hinted standalone multiplayer game was presumably birthed out of a full schedule of post-release development support. There are still the post-release expansion packs to finalize. Allocating staffers on a multiplayer experience would not only have been cumbersome but also risky since its debut would have likely resulted in more bugs and glitches to deal with.