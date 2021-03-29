Sony Confirms PlayStation Store Closure On PS3, PSP, Vita

Sony Interactive Entertainment will be closing down PlayStation Store and all related services on PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, and PlayStation Vita.

According to an official announcement made just now, the discontinuation of PlayStation Store will begin with PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Portable on July 2, 2021. The discontinuation will then follow on PlayStation Vita on August 27, 2021.

However, players will still be able to re-download and play previously purchased content through PlayStation Store as well as games claimed through PlayStation Plus as long as there is an active subscription. That and players will still be able to redeem games and PlayStation Plus vouchers across PS3, PSP, and Vita.

What players will not be able to do after the PlayStation Store closure is purchase new digital content and make in-game purchases (microtransactions) on the said three, legacy PlayStation platforms.

Furthermore, players will no longer be able to redeem vouchers or gift cards to add funds to their PlayStation Network wallets. PSN wallets will continue to be tied to PlayStation Network accounts but will only be accessible on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 to purchase PS4 and PS5 products only.

“If you are only active on a PS3, PS Vita or PSP device, don’t use a PS4 or PS5 console, and don’t plan on using one, you may request a refund of any funds left in your wallet,” confirms Sony. “We recommend that if you plan to top up your wallet prior to the store closures, you only top up by the minimum amount required to buy the desired content.”

In the case of cross-buy content, players will have the option to purchase the content through PlayStation Store and access the said content on both PS4/PS5 and PS3/PSP/Vita. The only major difference being the ability to purchase new games, which will be taken away with the upcoming discontinuation.