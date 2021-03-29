Hurk Might Not Return In Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 appears to be the installment where Hurk Drubman Jr. finally calls it a day and retires from any more shenanigans in the franchise.

Taking to Twitter last week, actor Dylan Taylor, who has been playing Hurk since the start, stated that he has not been contacted by Ubisoft to relinquish the role for Far Cry 6. He further suggested that Ubisoft may have possibly decided to “curb” the character after all of these years.

Me too, man… I suppose I can tell you no one has been in touch with me and rumour has it there are new folks over seeing @FarCrygame and they may have kicked Hurk to the curb after all these years… https://t.co/7ozML7IwXD — Dylan Taylor (@DylanTaylorEh) March 24, 2021

Hurk Drubman Jr. and his explosive tendencies have made an appearance in every installment in the franchise for the past eight years. That covers Far Cry 3 and 4, Far Cry Primal, Far Cry 5, and the most recent, Far Cry: New Dawn.

Hurk was hence strongly believed to be returning in Far Cry 6 as well, at least until his actor Taylor said otherwise. Ubisoft still needs to confirm the news though and as such, the developer (and publisher) may have found another actor to replace Taylor for whatever reasons. In the meanwhile, fans should play it safe and tone down their expectations of seeing the character return.

While there have been many theories about all Far Cry installments being connected one way or another, Hurk Drubman Jr. has been a common thread to bind them all. His involvement has always been for comedic relief and more so for creating new problems for players to deal with. His popularity speaks for itself as players tend to seek him out in every new game.

That being said, as of Far Cry: New Dawn, Hurk turned 63 years old, according to the Far Cry Fandom page. That may perhaps be a reason why Ubisoft decided to give him a break in Far Cry 6 which was last slated to release between April 2021 and March 2022 for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Google Stadia, and PC.