Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Items Leaked

Since its release, Cyberpunk 2077 has been proven to be one of the most controversial releases in the gaming history. Now to make things worse or better, unannounced DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 have apparently been leaked.

The leak apparently was spotted by a reddit user on Epic Games Store. You can check the leaked DLC items yourself:

The list is as following:

Ripperdocs Expansion

Body Shops Expansion

Fashion Forward Expansion

Gangs of Night City

Body of Chrome

Rides of the Dark Future

The Relic

Neck Deep

Night City Expansion

Looking at the names, the list does seem something CD Projekt Red will come up with however, nothing can be said for sure. The real question is, whether these DLC packs are free or paid?

As you may already know, CD Projekt Red is following the similar model for Cyberpunk 2077 as they followed for The Witcher 3. There will be both paid and free DLC. The story expansions, for instance could come as paid DLC while small in games items or even small quests could be provided free to the gamers.

The reddit post has now been removed at the time of writing. The original post though did mention that some of these DLC packs were meant to be included in the original game. This could be true as we already have seen a lot of other Cyberpunk 2077 features in the game that couldn’t make to the final cut.

In any case, whether these leaked DLC pieces are true or not, we most probably are far away from getting these items as the current focus of the studio is to fix the game.

Currently, CD Projekt Red is working to bring update 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077. We don’t have a release date for the new patch however, we do know that its scope is quite huge.

What's new in Night City? N54 News has uncovered what will soon change in the City of Dreams. Our experts included an analysis to keep you informed about the upcoming developments. I'm Gillean Jordan and here's what I have for you today: https://t.co/EL9ZmfQfh0 pic.twitter.com/wWUVxPk2OY — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 19, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 has been struggling to retain its players and the playerbase has been dropping real fast. Moreover, the game that was expected revolutionize the genre has been struggling to secure any major awards.

All eyes now are on the new update and to what degree this update manages to improve the game. We are hoping that the new update will land in the next couple of weeks. It goes without saying that we won’t be getting any new content for the game until then.