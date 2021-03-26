Outriders Cheaters Will Be Branded Permanently

This may come as a complete surprise but even a cooperative third-person shooter like Outriders has to deal with cheaters.

Taking to Reddit earlier today, developer People Can Fly revealed that the free-to-download Outriders demo registered about 200 cheaters out of 2 million players at one point. One such cheater for example was able to inject a third-party software to access 600 legendary weapons at the same time.

While that accounts for a less than 0.01 percentage in terms of the number of cheaters expected in Outriders, People Can Fly wants to assure that there is in fact a plan to deal with cheaters at release.

Firstly, all players indentified as cheaters will not be able to match with legitimate players. Their matchmaking will also take significantly longer. They will however be still able to play solo.

Secondly, repercussions will be for an entire account and not limited to a specific character. Anyone who cheated in the demo will be registered as such in the final game as well. They will have to delete all of their characters and items, basically purge their account entirely, to be able to start afresh.

Furthermore, People Can Fly will be permanently branding all cheaters by placing a “discreet but visible watermark” on their screens “so that gameplay footage created on this account can be readily identified as coming from a flagged account.” This feature however will not be there for Outriders on day one.

Outriders will be releasing for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Google Stadia, and PC on April 1, 2021. The game will also be available on day one as part of a newly included Xbox Game Pass offering. People Can Fly has appealed fans to not cancel their pre-orders in support since Xbox Game Pass subscribers have no need to spend the full retail price.