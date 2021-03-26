In this It Takes Two Wasp Boss guide, we will explain how to defeat both the Shield Wasp Boss and the Shield Wasp Boss as part of The Tree chapter in It Takes Two.

It Takes Two Wasp Boss

In It Takes Two’s The Tree quest, you will have to go up against two different Wasp Bosses. One is the Shield Wasp, and the other is the Mortar Wasp.

You will face these Wasp bosses at different points during The Tree quest.

How to Defeat Shield Wasp



The Shield Wasp has a giant shield in its front, and you will not be able to deal damage to it from the front. However, the Shield Wasp only has one single attack, which it will repeat throughout the fight.

It will either charge at one of the two players three to four times before changing the target to the other player. To damage the Shield Wasp, dodge when it charges at you and then quickly turn around and attack it at its back.

Use Cody to sap the wasp and use May to blow the wasp up using her rocket launcher. Keep repeating this process until the Shield Wasp’s health bar depletes, and then it will be defeated

How to Defeat Mortar Wasp



Fight with Mortar Wasp Boss is similar to the Shield Wasp. The main difference between the two Wasps is their attack. Mortar Wasp will drop green mortar bombs at you from above. The mortar bombs are highly damaging if they hit you.

To defeat the Mortar Wasp, repeat the process of using Cody to sap the wasp after you dodge the mortar bombs. And then use May to blow the wasp up using her rocket launcher. Keep repeating this process until the health bar is fully drained to defeat the Mortar Wasp.