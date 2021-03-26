Dododex Can Now Compare Dinos In Ark: Survival Evolved

Dododex, the popular “taming calculator” and companion application for Ark: Survival Evolved, has just received an important update to further help players survive the prehistoric dangers of the dinosaur-laden island.

Thanks to a new “interactive list of dinosaurs to search, sort and compare,” players can pit all of the dinosaurs of Ark: Survival Evolved against each other to go through their various attributes easily. This feature was previously only available on the mobile app version of Dododex but following an update, the desktop (or web) version has received the same improvements as well.

By heading to the official Dododex website, players can compare the dinosaurs of Ark: Survival Evolved through five different attributes. They are “Flyer Carryability, Land and Water Carryability (including Procoptodon pouch for babies), Structure Damage types (thatch, wood, metal, etc), Snares and Traps, and Fits Through (doors and gates).”

Suffice to say, veterans or regulars will have learned most of the differences by now, but it still becomes easier to be able to quickly go through different capabilities of particular dinosaurs in a single read.

Dododex will see further improvements in the future as well. The plan is to add more comparison features such as “the headshots and modifiers, stat comparison, and the new XP per kill features” which players will also be able to easily sort and filter.

Ark: Survival Evolved was released by developer and publisher Studio Wildcard back in 2017 and has since then become hugely popular. Just for a small comparison, the game already had 9 million players during its early access period across all platforms before its final version was even released.

Ark: Survival Evolved is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game is also available on both Android and iOS mobile devices.