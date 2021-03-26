Cyberpunk 2077 Won Nothing At BAFTA Games Awards 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to be a reminder of how fortunes can quickly change in the games industry. The game that was once expected to lead the new console generation by example has been finding it quiet difficult to stay afloat.

Following the end of the 2021 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Games Awards earlier today, Cyberpunk 2077 managed to bag a total of zero awards out of the four categories it was nominated in.

The awards for best artistic achievement and best narrative went to Hades by developer and publisher Supergiant Games. The awards for best performer in a leading and a supporting role on the other hand went to Laura Bailey (Abby) for The Last of Us Part 2 and Logan Cunningham (Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller) for Hades respectively.

That being said, perhaps the most crucial take out of the BAFTA Games Awards 2021 was how Cyberpunk 2077 failed to be even nominated for best game design, best music, and best technical achievement. All three of those categories were pretty much the pinnacle of discussions when developer CD Projekt Red was sharing details about Night City in the past few years.

It should be recalled that Cyberpunk 2077 actually won hundreds of awards and accolades before its unfortunate release. That covered numerous mentions for best upcoming game or best game of the show, which combined only helped in creating a short-lived hype.

CD Projekt Red remains in the crosshairs of angry and disappointed fans to date for rushing a half-baked release just for the sake of it. Cyberpunk 2077 had to be removed from the PlayStation Store shortly after release due to its unplayable state on PlayStation 4. The game did fairly better in comparison on the new consoles and PC but not without a ton of performance and gameplay issues. As such, CD Projekt Red has a long road ahead of itself as the Witcher developer tries to patch up the game as much as possible.