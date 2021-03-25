Starbreeze Studios Says Payday Transmedia Opportunities Are Possible

Starbreeze Studios, who are currently developing Payday 3, have said that they want to make sure that the series has plenty of entry points. With this in mind, Payday transmedia opportunities may be coming at some point in the future, though nothing has been guaranteed as of yet by the studio.

While previously Starbreeze was facing bankruptcy due to a lack of funds for the game, recently Koch Media stepped in and injected the studio with $50 million. This propelled the game out of its funding stage and also would give it support for over a year past release.

In an interview with Gamespot, Starbreeze CEO Tobias Sjörgen said that considering the Payday series is about letting players pull off their own Hollywood-level bank robberies, that doing something like a movie, TV series, or other new media IP could help more people get into the game.

Various crime dramas such as Breaking Bad and others have proven to be extremely popular with audiences on streaming services and TV, so if a Payday TV series can find the right talent, it’s quite possible that it could meet similar success, especially given the various types of heists you can do.

Whether it’s robbing increasingly large and successful banks, or storming an apartment block full of drug dealers, there’s many different Payday missions that could make good Payday transmedia opportunities. TV and film aren’t the only things that they could do, either.

Payday 3 has a significant window to make an impression on gamers as well, since it will be a games-as-a-service title. While this isn’t much of a problem, considering the other two games were also multiplayer-focused and had many replayable missions that you could use to get new gear, it also presents a unique opportunity.

As the game goes on, there could be a large number of interesting heists that could be cool to turn into movies, a TV series, or even books if necessary. But, again, the Payday transmedia opportunities haven’t been confirmed yet, or elaborated on, so who knows if anything will come of them at all.

Payday’s release window is set for sometime in 2023, and it will be releasing on Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, and PC.