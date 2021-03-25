In this guide, we’ll be showing you how you can get monsters into a mountable state and ride Wyverns in Monster Hunter Rise.

How to Ride Wyverns in Monster Hunter Rise

In Monster Hunter Rise, the monster mounting mechanics have been completely reworked, making it more challenging and complicated to tame and ride a monster than it was before.

Before you can initiate a Wyvern Ride, you have to first get a monster into a mountable state. There are multiple ways to do this. The four main ways of getting a monster to a mountable state are:

Aerial Attacks

The most basic method of getting a monster into a mountable state is by performing aerial attacks. The damage you inflict from aerial attacks will be dealt to the monster as mounting damage, allowing you to get them into a mountable state through repeated aerial attacks.

This works especially well with the Insect Glaive as you’ll be able to easily perform aerial vaults.

Wirebug

If you use a Wirebug to deal a certain amount of damage to a monster, it’ll go into a mountable state. Your Wirebug damage is indicated by blue damage numbers.

To deal Wirebug damage, you can first initiate a Wirdeash. All subsequent attacks will then deal Wirebug damage.

You can also deal Wirebug damage through Silkbind attacks. You can perform Silkbind attacks by holding ZL + X or A while your weapon is out. If you’re using a gun, hold R instead of ZL.

Puppet Spider

The puppet spider is a bug that you can find in the fields amongst the Endemic Life. When you find this bug, you can pick it up and add it to your inventory. The bug can then be used as an item.

When you’re ready to use your Puppet Spider, find it in your pouch and press Y to place it. As soon as you place it down, it’ll shoot a web straight ahead. If this web hits a monster, the monster will instantly go into a mountable state.

Monster Fight

Last but not least, you can get monsters into a mountable state by making them fight each other. One of the monsters will get trapped in Ironsilk, putting it into a mountable state.

Starting a Wyvern Ride

Once you get a monster into the mountable state, you’ll be able to start a Wyvern Ride.

Sheathe your sword and get near the monster, then press A to mount it. You’ll immediately notice a Wyvern Riding Timer appearing on your screen. This means that you have a limited amount of time before you get kicked off the monster. If you get hit while you’re mounted, this timer will go down quicker.

Another thing you’ll notice is the Wyvern Riding Gauge. If you damage other monsters or evade attacks while mounted, this gauge will start building up. Once this gauge is filled up, you’ll be able to perform a devastating attack.

Wyvern Riding Controls

To move around, hold the R button and use the L stick on your controller.

Perform a light attack by pressing X.

To perform a strong attack, press R.

Evade an attack by pressing B.

While Wyvern Riding, you can also perform two finisher moves that deal a great amount of damage.

Launch Attack

Aim towards a wall or another monster and press Y to launch your steed into the wall/monster.

Right as you hit the wall/monster, press B to get back on your ride so you can do this launch attack again. In this way, you’ll be able to continuously launch your monster into a target, dealing a massive amount of damage.

Mounter Punisher

If you’re Wyvern Riding Gauge is filled up, you’ll be able to perform a special technique called the Mounted Punisher. You’ll have a limited amount of time to perform this move.

Before you perform the move, make sure the target monster is knocked down. If you miss this attack, you’ll be automatically dismounted off your monster, so you have to make sure you’re going to land it.

Once you’re ready to do this move, press X and A at the same time. This move will deal insane damage to the target.