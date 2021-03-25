Outriders Will Not Face “Similar Issues Like” Cyberpunk 2077

Outriders will be releasing simultaneously on both previous- and current-generation consoles but unlike Cyberpunk 2077, will not see to a botched release on the former platforms, according to developer People Can Fly.

Speaking with GamingBolt in a recent interview, game director Bartek Kmita and lead game designer Piotr Nowakowski stated that Outriders faced its own set of development challenges but succeeded in running “just fine” on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, something which players can confirm for themselves by trying out the free demo on their desired previous-generation console.

Kmita and Nowakowski further pointed out that while they are not completely aware of what problems Cyberpunk 2077 faced during development, Outriders will not be “having similar issues like other developers.”

Hence, whether it be previous- or current-generation consoles, Outriders “should not face any crippling issues and will meet the acceptable standard” when the cooperative third-person shooter releases for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Google Stadia, and PC on April 1, 2021.

For being a highly anticipated game for years and that too from none other than the developer behind the Witcher trilogy, Cyberpunk 2077 ended up releasing on a completely different note. The game was marred by a plethora of technical and gameplay issues at launch; so much that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions were nearly unplayable.

With a mountain of criticism already unloaded on developer CD Project Red, Sony Interactive Entertainment decided to remove the game from its PlayStation Store for not meeting acceptable standards and which remains the case to date.

People Can Fly hence wants to assure that Outriders will not be repeating the same mistakes, which follows an appeal to fans from last week to not cancel their pre-orders. Microsoft recently announced that Outriders would be part of Xbox Game Pass at release, meaning that active subscribers can play the game on day one without paying the full price.

“By maintaining your pre-order you will indeed be helping and supporting the Outriders team,” said the developer. “We truly appreciate anyone who is willing to trust us with a pre-order. This is not something we would ever take for granted and that is why we have tried to lay out your options as easily as possible.”