Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC Leak Reveals Two Packs, Weapons, Achievements

A new leak about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC has shown off not just what the DLC packs will be, but also achievements, new weapons, and new abilities. The two DLCs that were shown in the leak are called “Wrath of the Druids” and “The Siege of Paris”, respectively.

Going by the different titles of the DLC, and according to the achievements shown in the leak, both DLC packs will see Eivor traveling to two other places in Dark Ages Europe that were well-traveled by Vikings in the form of Ireland and France. Wrath of the Druids will likely see Eivor traveling to Ireland, while the Siege of Paris is obvious, as the Vikings besieged Paris multiple times during history.

Some of the achievements for the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC packs include Harvest Time, which you get for killing 100 enemies with a sickle (a weapon likely to come to the game in Wrath of the Druids), along with killing 100 enemies with a short sword in France. Both of these point to the likely inclusion of single-handed weapons, something that had been missing from the base game.

Other achievements include “Horseman of the Apocalypse”, which is apparently because Eivor will gain the ability to summon a swarm of rats to attack his enemies somehow. Children of the Danu also indicates that we’ll likely be seeing more members of the Order of the Ancients in Ireland, as Danu is a Celtic goddess.

Hopefully considering how big the base game is, the two Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC packs will allow us to walk around large new areas of Europe. Previous DLC packs for Assassin’s Creed games in the new style like Odyssey and Origins, for example, have given large new regions to explore along with new story missions.

Either way, hopefully Ubisoft will announce one or both of these new DLC packs soon and give us release dates, and hopefully they’ll revitalize the playerbase too.