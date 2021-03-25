Arkane’s Developers’ Thoughts On Microsoft’s Bethesda Acquisition Were Surprised

While Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Online Media gave them control of Bethesda, it also gave them control of all of the publisher’s different studios, including id Software, Machine Games, and Arkane Studios. Apparently, Arkane’s developers’ thoughts on the acquisition were mostly surprise, which thankfully turned to relief soon afterwards.

Arkane is currently working on Deathloop, a first-person action game where players take on the role of an assassin named Colt as he tries to kill eight people to break a time loop. It’s slated to still be a timed exclusive on the Playstation 5 after release.

Even though the deal would put Bethesda and its studios under control of Xbox, Xbox has gone on record saying that Bethesda games currently in development wouldn’t be Xbox exclusive, as their philosophy is still to get as many people as possible playing games together.

With many of Arkane’s games coming to Xbox Game Pass, including must-plays like Prey and the Dishonored games, Arkane’s developers’ thoughts on the acquisition have mainly been positive, especially if it means that more people are able to easily play their games thanks to Game Pass.

Since Game Pass is a subscription service with no need to pay for playing the many different games on the service, it’s much easier for Xbox owners to play some of the hottest games that have come out, or pick up titles that they’ve been interested in but haven’t been able to touch due to financial concerns.

Of course, at the same time, there’s no guarantee that future games from Bethesda and its affiliate studios won’t be exclusive to the Xbox, whether timed or otherwise. Either way, we’ll have to wait and see how Microsoft treats Bethesda and its other studios in the future. For now, Arkane’s Deathloop will be releasing exclusively on the Playstation 5 (for a period of time) on May 21.