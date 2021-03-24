If You Play Lidia Sobieska Early By Hacking, You Could Be Banned

Tekken 7 producer Michael Murray has now gone on record saying that if players start playing upcoming character Lidia Sobieska early via illegitimate means, they stand a very good chance of being banned from online play. Sobieska is supposed to be released onto the game tomorrow, and the bans will come too.

Various people have apparently already gotten Lidia into the game via illegitimate means on the PC version of the game. Murray expressed disappointment with these sorts of people, warning them that anyone playing Lidia before launch is easily identifiable as a cheater.

This also extends outside of Tekken 7’s online play to the YouTube scene, as those people uploading Lidia gameplay to YouTube can also be easily discovered. Their YouTube channels may even get flagged due to improper use of Bandai-Namco’s intellectual property.

This includes anything related to her movelist, since she’s still copyrighted intellectual property. Whether these warnings will have any effect on people remains to be seen, but it’s their funeral if they end up getting banned from the online service or flagged on YouTube.

Lidia Sobieska is a newcomer to the Tekken series, and has a rather odd backstory as well. Despite how young she is, along with being a martial artist she is also the Prime Minister of Poland, her home country. She is participating in the King of the Iron Fist tournament in order to prevent the Mishima Zaibatsu’s military from attacking the country.

Lidia has also made waves even in the fanbase, as many even mistook her for Ciri from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt before she was officially revealed. Since she’s almost here, hopefully she’ll have plenty of opportunities to kick Heihachi’s butt in the near future.

Once again, Lidia Sobieska comes to Tekken 7 tomorrow, March 24, so if you can wait a few more hours without resorting to hacking to get her for yourself, more power to you.