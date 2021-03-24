In this Genshin Impact Missive of Cloud and Fog guide, we will tell you how to complete the Missive of Cloud and Fog quest as part of the Windblume Festival event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Missive of Cloud and Fog

Genshin Impact’s Windblume Festive Anecdotes has brought many new side quests for the players. One of the side quests is the ‘Missive of Cloud and Fog’. In this quest, you will be helping Venti collect poetry from the residents of Mondstadt.

To start this quest, head to the Events tab. From there, go to the Invitation of Windblume and then Festive Anecdotes.

In Act II, you will find the Missive of Cloud and Fog quest that can be started from there. Once you have chosen to start the quest, your first objective will be to go to the Knights of Favonius’ headquarters. It is located in Mondstadt.

When you reach the headquarters, you will see a quest marker, and interacting with it will play a cutscene. In this cutscene, you will meet Athos, who will tell you about Jean and Kaeya.

After the cutscene, your new objective, for the Missive of Cloud and Fog quest, will be to go to Kaeya and accept the job described by Athos in the cutscene.

Kaeya can be found inside the headquarters in Jean’s office. Kaeya will ask you to go to Nimrod and help him.

Nimrod can be found near the tavern. Go to the tavern and talk to Nimrod, and he will ask you to help him get 2 ‘Small Lamp Grass’ so that he can make his wife a gift.

Go out and find the required lamp grass and then give it to Nimrod to complete this part of the quest.

After helping Nimrod, go back to Kaeya to give him his poetry. He will then ask you for another favor which is to check on a person located near the Mondstadt Cathedral.

Head to the Cathedral, and at the entrance, a cutscene will play. After the cutscene, head inside the Cathedral and talk to the person.

The person is named Barbara, and talking to her will play another cutscene. Now your next objective will be to recover Barbara’s item, which someone has buried around the Dawn Winery area.

Head to Dawn Winery, where you will find three Treasure Hoarders guarding. Kill all of them and then dig up the buried treasure which belongs to Barbara.

Another cutscene will play, and after the cutscene, the Missive of Cloud and Fog will end. You get Hero’s wit, Primogems, and Mora as rewards.