In this Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 2 Challenges Guide, we will briefly discuss all the new epic and legendary challenges and quests that came with the Week 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 2 Challenges

The 2nd Week of Fortnite Season 6 is here early. Usually, challenges drop on Thursday, but this week we got them on Tuesday.

This week’s challenges are quite interesting as you’ll be required to hunt wildlife, talk to different characters, and craft mechanical parts.

Here is a list of challenges in Week 2 of Fortnite.

Epic Challenges

Craft a Mechanical Bow, a Mechanical Explosive Bow, and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Deal damage with Mechanical Weapons (300)

Deal damage to opponents (1000)

Ride different Ziplines (5)

Obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row (4)

Get a headshot with a bow (1)

The legendary challenge was not added to this list because it will reset on Thursday, and we will be updating this guide accordingly.

You can ride Ziplines at The Spire, Weeping Woods, or Dirty Docks.

This week’s challenges require you to understand and use the new crafting system, which was introduced at the start of Season 6.

Crafting different Mechanical Bows

One of the weekly challenges requires you to Craft a Mechanical Bow, a Mechanical Explosive Bow, and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow.

Mechanical Bow

You will need to gather mechanical parts and a Makeshift bow to get started.

You can find mechanical parts by breaking cars, trailers, buses, and trucks with your harvesting tool.

Once you have 4 mechanical parts and a Makeshift bow, simply open your inventory and go to Crafting. Then select the Makeshift bow and convert it into a Mechanical bow.

Explosive Mechanical Bow

To craft an Explosive Mechanical Bow, you need a Mechanical Bow and 6 grenades. You can easily find grenades in chests and from ground loot.

Once you have the prerequisites, go to the crafting tab and craft an Explosive Mechanical Bow.

Shockwave Mechanical Bow

To craft a Shockwave Mechanical Bow, you need a Mechanical Bow and 2 Shockwave grenades. You can easily find shockwave grenades in chests and from ground loot.

Once you have the prerequisites, go to the crafting tab and craft a Shockwave Mechanical Bow.

Obtaining Literature Samples

This weekly challenge requires you to obtain literature samples from different locations on the map.

You need to obtain a total of 4 literature samples, and to do so, we recommend heading for Pleasant Park and Retail Row.

Pleasant Park

Pleasant Park has two literature samples. One is inside the white house on the southeast side of the town. Go inside the house and turn left to find the piece of literature on a bookshelf.

The second one is located inside a house on the same street, on the very end. Go to the room where you usually find Agent Jonesy and look for it on the bookshelf.

Retail Row

There are two pieces of literature in Retail Row. One is inside the main door of the gas station. Look towards the brochure rack to find the piece of literature.

The second one is inside the spa building. Go downstairs until you see another brochure rack. The piece of literature is resting on top of the rack.