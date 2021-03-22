In this Genshin Impact Ballads of Breeze guide, we will tell you how you can unlock this challenge and complete it. We will also tell you about the rewards for completing this challenge. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

Genshin Impact Ballads of Breeze

Genshin Impact’s new update, Windblume Festival is here, and there is a new challenge, Ballads of Breeze, in which the player has to hit the right notes at the right time.

It’s a rhythm-based game in which you need precision and accuracy to hit the right notes at the right time.

The more accurate your timing, the more points you will get!

To complete this challenge, you need to have full control over your controller or keyboard, and it should be fast and accurate.

How to Unlock Ballads of Breeze Challenge?

If you want to start the Ballads of Breeze challenge, your Adventure Rank must be 20, and you must have completed the Archon quest Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom.

Once you’ve cleared both obstacles, proceed to Mondstadt to automatically obtain the event quest, Ode to Flower and Cloud.

When you finish that quest, you’ll gain access to the quest that unlocks Ballads of Breeze which can be found in your journal.

It will take you outside, where you will find Lizzie, who is in charge of the Windblume Festival Challenges.

You will need to return to her for the other two as well. You need to talk to Lizzie to get access to Ballads of Breeze.

Ballads of Breeze is unlocked after speaking with Lizzie, who is located just outside of Mondstadt.

The difference here is that you don’t have to travel to a new location to locate the challenge marker.

You can start the Ballads of Breeze mini-game from anywhere on the overworld map.

Click the Challenges tab on the Windblume Festival Event Page and then choose one of the four Ballads of Breeze challenges. Three of the four are time-gated.

Songs

There are a total of four Ballads of Breeze Songs, and each song has 3 difficulty settings.

Celestial Destiny (unlocked from the start)

In Normal difficulty, the objective is to score 1000 points.

In Hard difficulty, the objective is to score 1200 points.

In Pro difficulty, the objective is to score 1800 points.

Early Dawn (unlocks March 22nd)

In Normal difficulty, the objective is to score 800 points.

In Hard difficulty, the objective is to score 1200 points.

In Pro difficulty, the objective is to score 1800 points.

Fondest Strength (unlocks March 25th)

In Normal difficulty, the objective is to score 1000 points.

In Hard difficulty, the objective is to score 1400 points.

In Pro difficulty, the objective is to score 2200 points.

Frost Parable (unlocks March 28th)

In Normal difficulty, the objective is to score 1000 points.

In Hard difficulty, the objective is to score 1400 points.

In Pro difficulty, the objective is to score 2400 points.

How to Play?

On the screen, there are two clusters of four buttons. As the song progresses, a circle will appear near one of them, with another circle shrinking around it. As the shrinking circle goes green, you must press the corresponding button.

When the moving outer circle approaches the inner circle, press the corresponding button or tap!

The more successful notes you have, the higher your total points will be.

On normal mode, begin by playing a moderately solemn and relaxing melody. When you reach 1,000 points, you can try hard mode, followed by pro mode if you reach 1,200 points.

Even though the track does not change for these new difficulty modes, the process becomes extremely stressful.

You’ll notice multiple rings for the same key in fast succession, various key presses that must be done at the same time, or rings that spawn late but speed up over time.

A combo meter fills up when you repeatedly press the circles at the right time. When it is full, you can get a score multiplier, which increases the number of points you get.

When you have got a score multiplier, you can fill up the combo meter again to get another score multiplier that gives you a higher boost to your points than the previous multiplier.

Increase your combo count by not missing a note; skipping a note will cause your combo count to go up in smoke and will cause you to fail.

But there will be no deduction of points for pressing the wrong key at times.

Ballads of Breeze Challenge Rewards

After finishing a song, you will be assigned a rank based on your overall performance. Fewer notes skipped equals higher ranks!

Low Rank – Euphoria

Mid Rank – Dulcem

High Rank – Discantus

According to the menu, in order to unlock the rewards in this mini-game, you must earn a certain number of points in each difficulty.

If you don’t get the total score required to unlock the reward, you can always retry the song.

Each Ballads of the Breeze song has separate rewards for each difficulty level:

Celestial Destiny

For Normal difficulty, the reward will be Klee’s Reward, 30 Primogems, and 100 Festive Tour Tickets.

For Hard difficulty, the reward will be Noelle’s Reward, 2 Hero’s Wit, and 100 Festive Tour Tickets.

For Pro difficulty, the reward will be Venti’s Reward and 20,000 Mora.

Early Dawn

For Normal difficulty, the reward will be Razor’s Reward, 30 Primogems, and 100 Festive Tour Tickets.

For Hard difficulty, the reward will be Lisa’s Reward, 2 Hero’s Wit, and 100 Festive Tour Tickets.

For Pro difficulty, the reward will be Diluc’s Reward and 20,000 Mora.

Fondest Strength

For Normal difficulty, the reward will be Bennet’s Reward, 30 Primogems, and 100 Festive Tour Tickets.

For Hard difficulty, the reward will be Kaeya’s Reward, 2 Hero’s Wit, and 100 Festive Tour Tickets.

For Pro difficulty, the reward will be Barbara’s Reward and 20,000 Mora.

Frost Parable