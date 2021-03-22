Doom Eternal Ancient Gods Part 2 Reclaimed Earth Collectibles Guide

In this guide, we will be detailing Doom Eternal Ancient Gods Part 2’s Reclaimed Earth Collectibles locations that can be found throughout the mission stage.

All 3 levels of Ancient Gods Part 2; World Spear, Reclaimed Earth and Immora are filled with numerous collectibles for players to find. We’ve mentioned each collectible with their names, types and locations in the Reclaimed Earth level of Ancient Gods Part 2 so that the completionists out there don’t have to worry about missing anything.

Codex 1

Right at the start, jump down to your Left to get the first codex entry” the Savior of mankind”.

Extra Life 1

As highlighted make your way Right of the codex entry 1’s location to find this.

Automap

Firstly, make your way here, representing the red circle and you will find the map by going straight and turning and jumping towards the right to reach the ledge it rests on, highlighted by the blue circle.

BFG ammo

When you reach this area on the map, it will appear as the white box on your map, in the right corner.

Escalation Encounters 1 & 2

Right next to the ammo is the Escalation encounter. Marked as the orange blob on your map.

Codex 2

Exit the encounter room with from the left side and the codex entry will be right to the left side of the new room you entered.

Codex 3 & Extra Life 2

As indicated the codex entry is to the left side of the stage, and Extra Life is available in the center.

Extra life 3

The next extra life is at the end of a small railing path, as shown below.

Codex 4

Just as you enter the room to the huge spiraling structure, the codex can be found immediately to your right.

That’s it for our Ancient Gods Part 2 Reclaimed Earth Collectibles guide.