This Doom Eternal Ancient Gods Part 2 Immora Collectibles guide helps you find the locations of all the collectibles and secrets in the Immora map of The Ancient Gods Part 2 DLC.

Doom Eternal Ancient Gods Part 2 Immora Collectibles Locations

Ancient Gods Part 2 has three playable levels; World Spear, Reclaimed Earth and Immora. Each of these maps are filled with their own collectibles for those who want to hunt more than just the demonic forces of hell.

There are a total of 12 collectibles and secrets found in Immora. Below is the map as well as descriptive information of their placement on the map.

Codex#1

The Codex is found atop of the hill. Simply move up the hill as shown in the map and move towards the cliff side. You’ll find the Codex and the edge of the cliff ahead.

Extra Life#1

Head left of the area from the first codex, jump up the rocky platform and you’ll across a cracked wall. Break through it and find an Extra Life on your left.

Escalation Encounters

This is quite an easy one since both of the Encounters are found in the same location on the map. Simply Interact with the Gore Nest to complete your task.

BFG Ammo#1

Again, an easy one to find. Simply move ahead from the first location on the map and move towards the cliff at the end to find the ammo.

Automap

Head left from where you found the first BFG Ammo and you’ll come across an Automap at the end of the area.

Extra Life#2

From the Automap location, head left through the green crack on the wall. Head up the far most hill to find the second Extra Life.

Extra Life#3

The last Extra Life is found at the end of the hill. Simply head up the walkway, move right and you’ll enter the inner part of the area. You’ll find the Extra Life on your right as you enter the zone.

Codex#2

Simply walk towards the second codex in the red hallway to collect it.

Codex#3

Simply reach the checkpoint and you’ll find the next Codex near the left side.

BFG Ammo#2

Make sure to grab the secret hiding behind the laser protection on your left. Interact with the machine which deactivates the lasers to grab the secret.

Codex#4

The last Codex is found in the same area as the BFG Ammo. After you’ve acquired the secret, fight your way through a wave of adversaries and make your way to the end of the map to find the last Codex.

BFG Ammo#3

The last BFG Ammo is pretty simple as it’s found at the center of the map.