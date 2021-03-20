In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ostara Festival Easter Egg Locations guide, we’ll be telling you about all 15 locations of egg baskets to help you complete the Egg Hunt quest during the Ostara Festival event in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ostara Festival Easter Egg Locations

Ostara Festival is a seasonal event that has sprung up in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as a part of the 1.2.0 update.

To begin the Ostara event, all you have to do is download the latest update and enter the eastside of your colony. The event has brought along several mini-games and quests for you to complete and earn rewards.

One of these quests revolves around collecting eggs, the Egg Hunt. In Egg Hunt, you’ll be required to collect 15 eggs that are scattered all across Ravensthorpe. Upon collecting all 15 eggs, you’ll be rewarded with 140 Festival Tokens.

Completing this quest will also unlock Alwin as a brawl opponent. However, you only have time till the 8th of April to complete the quest, after which the event will be over.

Several hints are presented to you during the event that will help you find and collect eggs.

However, if you’re too lazy to decode those hints, we’ve given the exact locations of all 15 eggs below so you could fill up your basket with ease.

Location 1

Head to Norvid’s stall, and you’ll find the egg hidden within the shrubs sprouting from the ground.

Location 2

If you’ve played the May Queen quest, you’ll be well aware of the throne where Mayda resides. You’ll find the egg behind the throne.

Location 3

The third egg is located on top of scaffolding near Mayda’s throne.

Location 4

Head over to Alwin’s building and climb on top of it to find the fourth egg. This location is quite near to the third location.

Location 5

Head over to the archery challenge bridge and have a look at its sides. You’ll find a basket there.

Location 6

It is located on a little platform protruding from the eastern wall of Longhouse. You’ll have to climb up to it from the ground.

Location 7

Now, head inside the Longhouse and look for it on one of the roof beams over your head.

Location 8

Now that we’ve done sufficient climbing, the 8th egg basket is located on the floor of the Longhouse near a burning candle on the west side.

Location 9

It is located by the tree outside of Longhouse, to the west.

Location 10

Make your way to the Graveyard tree, and you’ll find it near its base.

Location 11

The 11th egg basket could be found on the backside of the Blacksmith’s building.

Location 12

It is located just outside of Reda’s tent, near one of its poles.

Location 13

It is located on the main dock, near a basket of fish.

Location 14

You’ll find it next to the waterfall near Seer’s hut.

Location 15

For this last basket of eggs, head to the museum, and you’ll find it on top of one of its pillars.

It will be a long climb but worth 140 Festival Tokens that you’ll be rewarded with!